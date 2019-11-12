Another week, another Purdue B1G freshman laurel.



For the third time, it's WR David Bell (14 rec., 115 yards, 1 TD).@DavidB3ll | @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/3D4olq6D37 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 11, 2019

Purdue Football

Bell, Dellinger honored by Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com Gold and Black Radio: Purdue wins at Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com Five things we learned about B1G football after Week 11 - ChicagoTribune.com Michigan to reinstate RB Chris Evans for 2020 - ESPN.com Bowl projections - CBSSports.com Ex-MSU star WR Charles Rogers dies - Yahoo.com



It was good, and it was award-winning.



J.D. Dellinger is Week 11 B1G special teams player of the week.@JDDell85 | @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/qua7SMvDf2 — Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 11, 2019

Purdue Recruiting

Purdue 2020 football recruiting: Now what? - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com



Purdue Basketball

Getting to know Jahaad Proctor - Exponent.com Upon further review: Purdue's loss to Texas - GoldandBlack.com Five things we learned the first week of college hoops season - ESPN.com Brother of Cassius Winston dies - CBSSports.com



Olympic Sports/Other

Women's basketball: Sharon Versyp show returns - PurdueSports.com People gather at town hall to discuss discrimination at Purdue - WLFI.com



Purdue Boilermakers Born Today