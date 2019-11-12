University Book Store Headlines: 11.12.2019
Another week, another Purdue B1G freshman laurel.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 11, 2019
For the third time, it's WR David Bell (14 rec., 115 yards, 1 TD).@DavidB3ll | @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/3D4olq6D37
Purdue Football
Bell, Dellinger honored by Big Ten - GoldandBlack.com
Gold and Black Radio: Purdue wins at Northwestern - GoldandBlack.com
Five things we learned about B1G football after Week 11 - ChicagoTribune.com
Michigan to reinstate RB Chris Evans for 2020 - ESPN.com
Bowl projections - CBSSports.com
Ex-MSU star WR Charles Rogers dies - Yahoo.com
It was good, and it was award-winning.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) November 11, 2019
J.D. Dellinger is Week 11 B1G special teams player of the week.@JDDell85 | @BoilerFootball pic.twitter.com/qua7SMvDf2
Purdue Recruiting
Purdue 2020 football recruiting: Now what? - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue recruiting roundup - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Basketball
Getting to know Jahaad Proctor - Exponent.com
Upon further review: Purdue's loss to Texas - GoldandBlack.com
Five things we learned the first week of college hoops season - ESPN.com
Brother of Cassius Winston dies - CBSSports.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Women's basketball: Sharon Versyp show returns - PurdueSports.com
People gather at town hall to discuss discrimination at Purdue - WLFI.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
John Macon (1958) Fullback, Football
Joe Hagins (1973) Linebacker, Football
Courtland Byrd (1974) Defensive Back, Football
