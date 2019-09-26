University Book Store Headlines: 9.26.2019
And it begins.... pic.twitter.com/1myfR3LeOT— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) September 25, 2019
Purdue Football
What is Purdue's concussion protocol? - GoldandBlack.com
Coach's Corner: Purdue must deal with 1,700 pounds of Gopher offensive line - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City SuperStore Videos: Dellinger, Barnes Thieneman talk Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City SuperStore Video: D-line coach Reggie Johnson
Updates from Jeff Brohm's radio show - GoldandBlack.com
Karlaftis brings presence to d-line - JCOnline.com
Brooks ready for 2019 debut, other RBs healing, too - StarTribune.com
Meyer on Michigan rumors: 'Not gonna happen' - ESPN.com
Zooooooooooooom 🐢💨— Sasha Stefanovic (@Sash_Stefanovic) September 26, 2019
*Very slow* pic.twitter.com/wT8fgLc71z
Purdue Recruiting
Hunter Dickinson update - GoldandBlack.com
.@BoilerBall back in the lab. 🔜🏀 pic.twitter.com/T0CvJSfchg— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 25, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Trevion Williams hopes for more in Year 2, in more ways than one - GoldandBlack.com
Twin City Superstore Video: Matt Painter on first practice - GoldandBlack.com
Primer: Purdue opens preseason practice - GoldandBlack.com
Gallery: Purdue's opening practice - GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com weekly Purdue chat session: Transcript - GoldandBlack.com
Basketball team faces key questions as practice starts - JCOnline.com
Williams gains confidence from USA Basketball event - JCOnline.com
Can Fred Hoiberg really win at Nebraska? - ESPN.com
NCAA unlikely to miss as it takes aim at Kansas - CBSSports.com
.@DaveShondell is a natural on the mic.— Purdue On BTN (@PurdueOnBTN) September 25, 2019
The @PurdueVB coach is dropping nuggets of information in the latest installment of Mic'd Up! 🔊🏐 pic.twitter.com/Sb0fhYvWiF
Olympic Sports/Other
Dig City welcomes B1G play: Episode 5 - PurdueSports.com
Soccer travels to Michigan - PurdueSports.com
Soccer dominates B1G weekly awards - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Mark Barnhizer (1956) Guard, Men's Basketball
Ricky Smith (1957) Tailback, Football
Antavian Edison (1990) Wide Receiver, Football
Markell Jones (1996) Running Back, Football
Ryan James (1998) Wide Receiver, Football
