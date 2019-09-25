Concussion protocol.

It’s a term Purdue starting quarterback Elijah Sindelar has become familiar with this month as he battles back from a concussion sustained on Purdue’s final offensive play vs. Vanderbilt in the second game of the season on September 7.

The fifth-year senior went into concussion protocol and ultimately was ruled out for the September 14 home game vs. TCU. The status of Sindelar for this week’s game vs. Minnesota is unknown as he remains in concussion protocol.

“We are still doing exactly what the doctors say,” said Jeff Brohm at his Monday press conference. “I think he’s making progress. We will see how this week goes. Really, (the week of the TCU game), we thought he was making progress, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. It wasn’t until Thursday that something popped up again. That’s where we started the process over.”

What exactly is Purdue’s concussion protocol?

It’s laid out in detail on the school's athletic website in a six-page, 10-section document that deals with topics ranging from concussion definition, to pre-season assessment, to concussion management, to reducing exposure to head trauma, among other subjects.



“We all look at concussions the same,” said Doug Boersma, Purdue’s associate athletic director of sports performance/director of sports medicine. “We look at independent medical care. The doctors and medical staff have unchallengeable authority. The things we have in place protect us and allow us to protect the student-athlete.”

There was a time when student-athletes would try to hide their symptoms because they wanted to continue to play.

“And you still get some kids who will do that,” said Boersma. “But now, everyone is so aware of what a concussion is and what the symptoms are that you have teammates that are telling us: ‘Hey, so and so isn’t doing the right thing on each play. You guys should take a look at him.’ Back years and years ago, we never had that. You’d hear about (head trauma) on Sunday during injury check.“

With concussion awareness at the forefront, there is momentum for everyone to get on the same page with concussion protocols.

“It has scared our kids a little bit,” said Boersma. “They don’t want to hear about themselves 20 years down the road and what they are doing to their brains. So, they are taking care of themselves now.”

The big worry?

“It’s called second-impact syndrome,” said Dr. Rick Lehman, an orthopedic surgeon based in St. Louis who serves as the founder and medical director of the U.S. Center for Sports Medicine. “You just don’t want to have a concussion not be completely resolved and then have another impact. That’s the big issue. That’s where you get into real trouble.”

Education is a big part of Purdue’s concussion protocol.

"The preseason education is something that’s required,” said Boersma. “We run that for our contact sports and extend it beyond our contact sports. We talk about what a concussion is with a Power Point presentation. We educate them.”

