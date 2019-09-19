News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-19 06:20:11 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 9.19.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

George Karlaftis video

Purdue  Football

Weekly Word: Offensive line play, culture, etc - GoldandBlack.com

George Karlaftis video - GoldandBlack.com

Brohm radio show updates - GoldandBlack.com

Rushing numbers on wrong side of history - GoldandBlack.com

Bye Week came at perfect time - Minneapolis Star-Tribune

Wisconsin looks to prove legitimacy vs. Michigan - CBS Sports

Purdue Recruiting

Weekly Chat transcript - GoldandBlack.com

Carlson commits to Wisconsin - Madison.com

Purdue Basketball

Joe Barry Carroll the force behind two Lafayette art exhibits - Journal & Courier


Olympic Sports/Other

Volleyball gets big win and redemption at Kentucky - Purduesports.com

Purdue gets verbal commitment from Dublin, Ohio swimmer - Swimming World

Purdue announces grand finale for 150th celebration - Purdue

Purdue produces replica shirt used on Nefflix' "Stranger Things" - Purdue | Journal & Courier

Golf finishes up at Windon Memorial - Purduesports.com

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Keith Berkey (1945) Forward, Men's Basketball

Mark Phillips (1949) Forward, Men's Basketball

Carl Landry (1983) Forward, Men's Basketball

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}