{{ timeAgo('2019-07-17 07:19:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.17.19

Alan Karpick • GoldandBlack
@AlanKarpick
Publisher
Karpick has been publisher of Gold and Black Illustrated/GoldandBlack.com since 1996 and has seen (not all in person) most every Boilermaker football and men's basketball game dating back to 1966.

Purdue  Recruiting

Morton's summer highlighted by gold medal - GoldandBlack.com

Melton commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)

Rivals.com analysis: Max Melton - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue Football

Inside the numbers: Offense - GoldandBlack.com

Purdue schedule ranking: No. 6 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com

Big Ten off-season report and burning questions - Sports Illustrated

How to watch, stream Big Ten Media Days - Journal & Courier

Purdue Basketball

Painter's early work in recruiting made a difference - Yahoo/Rivals.com

Purdue one of two Big Ten schools and only Indiana school to make the cut.

Olympic Sports/Other

Where were you when Armstrong made his first step? - Journal & Courier

Purdue diver Loschiavo finds new confidence at FINA World Championships - Journal & Courier

Purdue Boilermakers Born Today

Billy McKoy (1948) Defensive End, Football

Jappy Oliver (1955) Wide Receiver, Football

Mike Augustyniak (1956) Fullback, Football

Brandon Gorin (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football

Sean Rufolo (1979) Offensive Guard, Football

