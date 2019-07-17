University Book Store Headlines: 7.17.19
Purdue Recruiting
Morton's summer highlighted by gold medal - GoldandBlack.com
Melton commits to Purdue - GoldandBlack.com | Journal & Courier ($)
Rivals.com analysis: Max Melton - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue Football
Inside the numbers: Offense - GoldandBlack.com
Purdue schedule ranking: No. 6 Minnesota - GoldandBlack.com
Big Ten off-season report and burning questions - Sports Illustrated
How to watch, stream Big Ten Media Days - Journal & Courier
Purdue Basketball
Painter's early work in recruiting made a difference - Yahoo/Rivals.com
America's top college that pays off the most is Stanford. Did your school make the list? #TopColleges https://t.co/FSx43UK0xA— CNBC Make It (@CNBCMakeIt) July 16, 2019
Purdue one of two Big Ten schools and only Indiana school to make the cut.
Olympic Sports/Other
Where were you when Armstrong made his first step? - Journal & Courier
Purdue diver Loschiavo finds new confidence at FINA World Championships - Journal & Courier
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Billy McKoy (1948) Defensive End, Football
Jappy Oliver (1955) Wide Receiver, Football
Mike Augustyniak (1956) Fullback, Football
Brandon Gorin (1978) Offensive Tackle, Football
Sean Rufolo (1979) Offensive Guard, Football
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.