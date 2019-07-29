University Book Store Headlines: 07.29.2019
👀 @ReggieBush has his eyes on @moore_rondale this season pic.twitter.com/i82s0fN8p6— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) July 28, 2019
Purdue Recruiting
Rondale Moore's success is only part reason why Marcellus Moore chose Purdue - GoldandBlack.com
As expected, Purdue makes cut with Hunter Dickinson - GoldandBlack.com
News from NCAA Midwest Academy - GoldandBlack.com
Friday at NCAA Midwest Academy - GoldandBlack.com
New NCAA camps are off to a slow start - CBSSports.com
Its time to shine at Purdue for Brycen Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/hYwqyqgzb1— PFF College (@PFF_College) July 25, 2019
Purdue Football
A look at how last 10 coaches did in Year Three - GoldandBlack.com
Catching up with ... Tim Stratton - GoldandBlack.com
Season 122 of #Purdue hoops tips off in 💯 days.— Purdue Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 28, 2019
⏰ Set your alarms. #BoilerUp 🚂pic.twitter.com/6diKTgLVvJ
Tim House has assumed the leadership role of the @JohnPurdueClub, interim tag removed. #PurdueFamily— Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) July 26, 2019
🗞️ https://t.co/LxcdEnu0VL pic.twitter.com/Xblk4E5Hkm
Olympic Sports/Other
House assumes JPC leadership role - PurdueSports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Nick Cannone (1952) Defensive Back, Football
Mark Fischer (1974) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rich Gillcrese (1982) Running Back, Football
