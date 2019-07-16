University Book Store Headlines: 7.16.19
Purdue Recruiting
Recruiting reset - Offensive line - GoldandBlack.com
Recruiting reset - Secondary- GoldandBlack.com
Some football recruiting intel - GoldandBlack.com
Next on our countdown is Markus Bailey, a 3x Academic All-Big Ten honoree who graduated last December with major in Movement and Sports Science. He made a team-high 115 tackles for @BoilerFootball in 2018 and has 26 career tackles for losses. #CharacterCounts pic.twitter.com/qA6omkRG6L— Lott IMPACT Trophy (@TheLottTrophy) July 15, 2019
Purdue Football
Weekly Word: Maliq Carr, Media Day and more - GoldandBlack.com
Moore, Bailey on Watch lists - Purduesports.com
Gold and Black Radio: Big Ten media day and more - GoldandBlack.com
Scheduling ranking: No. 7 TCU - GoldandBlack.com
Welcome @RyneSmith_ & family to Incarnate Word & San Antonio! ... How sweet to be able to say about this: Boiler Up! & Word Up! ... https://t.co/7G9703T3kR— Carson Cunningham (@CarsonJames43) July 15, 2019
Purdue Basketball
Proctor motivated for better life for his daugther - Journal & Courier
Edwards among players who stood out in summer league - NCAA.com (Andy Katz)
Purdue quarter finishes summer league play - Purduesports.com
Olympic Sports/Other
Do you have picture by Neil Armstong's statue? If so, Purdue wants to see it - Purdue
Baseball's Moore an All-Star in Cape Cod league - Purduesports.com
Vidal named women's tennis coach - Purduesports.com
Bramley & Johnson eighth in syncro at Worlds - Purduesports.com
Purdue Boilermakers Born Today
Ken Eby (1943) Quarterback, Football
Ben Metzger (1973) Defensive Tackle, Football
Dan Bick (1985) Linebacker , Football
