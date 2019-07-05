News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-05 00:09:29 -0500') }} basketball Edit

University Book Store Headlines: 7.5.2019

Dsvfgcdmgemdmfirynmx
- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Find out more about our sponsor, University Book Store

PURDUE BASKETBALL

Purdue Basketball Freshman Focus: Mason Gillis — GoldandBlack.com ($)

PURDUE FOOTBALL

Sizing up schedules in wide-open Big Ten West — BTN.com

Preseason magazines on Purdue — GoldandBlack.com

BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY

Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football

Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football

SATURDAY

Dennis Pabich (1944) Tight End, Football

Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football

Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football

Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football

Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football

Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football

Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball


SUNDAY

John Handy (1949) Fullback, Football

Mike Tasso (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football

Rich Wetendorf (1955) Center, Football

Jim Gaffigan (1966) Defensive line, Football

Ben Jones (1982) Kicker, Football

Zach Heiniger (1989) Linebacker, Football

Vincent Smith (1999) Tight End, Football

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}