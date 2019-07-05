University Book Store Headlines: 7.5.2019
Sources: Florida State will play Tennessee and Purdue will face VCU in the first round of the 2019 Emerald Coast Classic.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 4, 2019
PURDUE BASKETBALL
Purdue Basketball Freshman Focus: Mason Gillis — GoldandBlack.com ($)
PURDUE FOOTBALL
Sizing up schedules in wide-open Big Ten West — BTN.com
Preseason magazines on Purdue — GoldandBlack.com
BOILERMAKERS BORN TODAY
Ron Serluco (1961) Offensive Tackle, Football
Jerrol Williams (1967) Linebacker, Football
SATURDAY
Dennis Pabich (1944) Tight End, Football
Ernie Schramayr (1966) Running Back, Football
Pete Trinidad (1969) Offensive Guard, Football
Bobby Farmer (1982) Quarterback, Football
Preston Numa (1988) Defensive Tackle, Football
Jordan Roos (1993) Offensive Lineman, Football
Cassidy Hardin (2000) Guard, Women's Basketball
SUNDAY
John Handy (1949) Fullback, Football
Mike Tasso (1955) Offensive Tackle, Football
Rich Wetendorf (1955) Center, Football
Jim Gaffigan (1966) Defensive line, Football
Ben Jones (1982) Kicker, Football
Zach Heiniger (1989) Linebacker, Football
Vincent Smith (1999) Tight End, Football
