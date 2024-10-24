Purdue commit Luke Ertel, other targets rise in updated Rivals150

in other news
PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon
Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon.
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 9
We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 9.
Purdue basketball Fan Day scrimmages: Key notes and takeaways
Boiler Upload provides notes and takeaways from Purdue basketball's Fan Day scrimmages on Saturday.
VIDEO: Matt Painter, players talk Purdue Fan Day scrimmages
Purdue's Matt Painter, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn speak to media after Fan Day scrimmages
VIDEO: Purdue WBB head coach Katie Gearlds speaks after Fan Day
Following Purdue basketball Fan Day festivities in Mackey Arena, women's head coach Katie Gearlds speaks to media.
Purdue’s lone commitment in the 2026 recruiting class finds himself as a big riser in the Rivals150 basketball rankings, which were updated this week. After being unranked upon his commitment to the Boilermakers August, 2026 guard Luke Ertel has earned a four-star rating as well as the No. 113 spot on the new Rivals150.
Ertel began picking up steam on the recruiting trail this summer with a strong showing with Indiana Elite, adding other offers from Wake Forest, Butler, and more before shutting down his recruitment to land with Matt Painter and Purdue. Ertel is one of just four Rivals150 members to have already committed in the 2026 class thus far.
The bump in ranking now gives the Boilermakers their first four-star commitment in the cycle, something they'll look to build on in the class, with over a dozen more targets on the board. A number of said targets joined Ertel in the Rivals150 this week as well.
