Purdue commit Luke Ertel, other targets rise in updated Rivals150

Purdue’s lone commitment in the 2026 recruiting class finds himself as a big riser in the Rivals150 basketball rankings, which were updated this week. After being unranked upon his commitment to the Boilermakers August, 2026 guard Luke Ertel has earned a four-star rating as well as the No. 113 spot on the new Rivals150.

Ertel began picking up steam on the recruiting trail this summer with a strong showing with Indiana Elite, adding other offers from Wake Forest, Butler, and more before shutting down his recruitment to land with Matt Painter and Purdue. Ertel is one of just four Rivals150 members to have already committed in the 2026 class thus far.

The bump in ranking now gives the Boilermakers their first four-star commitment in the cycle, something they'll look to build on in the class, with over a dozen more targets on the board. A number of said targets joined Ertel in the Rivals150 this week as well.