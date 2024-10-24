Purdue commit Luke Ertel, other targets rise in updated Rivals150

Advertisement

in other news

PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon

PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon

Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 9

Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 9

We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 9.

Premium content
 • Travis Miller
Purdue basketball Fan Day scrimmages: Key notes and takeaways

Purdue basketball Fan Day scrimmages: Key notes and takeaways

Boiler Upload provides notes and takeaways from Purdue basketball's Fan Day scrimmages on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Matt Painter, players talk Purdue Fan Day scrimmages

VIDEO: Matt Painter, players talk Purdue Fan Day scrimmages

Purdue's Matt Painter, Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn speak to media after Fan Day scrimmages

 • Dub Jellison
VIDEO: Purdue WBB head coach Katie Gearlds speaks after Fan Day

VIDEO: Purdue WBB head coach Katie Gearlds speaks after Fan Day

Following Purdue basketball Fan Day festivities in Mackey Arena, women's head coach Katie Gearlds speaks to media.

 • Dub Jellison

in other news

PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon

PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon

Pro Football Focus Grades and which stats were most notable from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 9

Purdue Football Recruit Tracking: Week 9

We check in with Purdue's HS commits in week 9.

Premium content
 • Travis Miller
Purdue basketball Fan Day scrimmages: Key notes and takeaways

Purdue basketball Fan Day scrimmages: Key notes and takeaways

Boiler Upload provides notes and takeaways from Purdue basketball's Fan Day scrimmages on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
Purdue commit Luke Ertel, other targets rise in updated Rivals150
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue’s lone commitment in the 2026 recruiting class finds himself as a big riser in the Rivals150 basketball rankings, which were updated this week. After being unranked upon his commitment to the Boilermakers August, 2026 guard Luke Ertel has earned a four-star rating as well as the No. 113 spot on the new Rivals150.

Ertel began picking up steam on the recruiting trail this summer with a strong showing with Indiana Elite, adding other offers from Wake Forest, Butler, and more before shutting down his recruitment to land with Matt Painter and Purdue. Ertel is one of just four Rivals150 members to have already committed in the 2026 class thus far.

The bump in ranking now gives the Boilermakers their first four-star commitment in the cycle, something they'll look to build on in the class, with over a dozen more targets on the board. A number of said targets joined Ertel in the Rivals150 this week as well.

Enjoy this preview of our premium content? Read the rest of the article by becoming a subscriber today for less than $9 per month.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Purdue
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS