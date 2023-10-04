Purdue defense needs to "keep sawing wood" heading into matchup with Iowa
Purdue's defense has had moments of looking like a strong unit and other moments that have the Boilermakers scratching their heads wondering what else could go wrong. The former result was the case on Saturday evening against Illinois as Kevin Kane's group turned in one of its best performances of the season and success followed.
"All year we've shown flashes of it, we were more consistent on Saturday. That was a big deal. You know, the two games that we got W's in it was very similar. We played good defense, we got off the field on third downs and guys executed and we could easily be saying that for other games, too, but we just didn't execute the way that we should've," Kane said.
Purdue kept Illinois from converting on its first 11 third down attempts in the 44-19 win, which has been an area of concern for Kevin Kane and company throughout the year.
The Boilermakers allowed 19 points to the Illini, but like they have all year, turned things up in the second half. Purdue has given up 17.8 points per game in the first half this season, compared to 11.8 points in the second half. It's a trend that continued on Saturday, with Luke Altmyer and the Illinois offense mustering just one score after the break.
While the success in the Cannon Trophy game was encouraging for the Big Ten's second-worst scoring defense, Kane knows the defense still isn't where it needs to be at this point, and thinks his group understands that improvements will need to continue to be made moving forward.
"I think right now the guys understand big picture. We were so close. We're still not there yet, but we're still so close. We got to keep sawing wood," Kane said.
Kane sees Purdue's attention to detail as one area in particular that the Boilermakers still need to improve upon as the halfway mark of the season approaches.
"I think just the fundamental focus of staying in your gap up front and keep my eyes on the right person in coverage," Kane said. "When guys get lazy and guys get tired, then they start losing their focus and that's when things bad happen. So that's where we got to continuously improve on."
That is something Purdue did better than it had all year, according to redshirt sophomore linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, who had the best game of his college career against the Illini. Karlaftis racked up eight tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack during two key spots in the second half. The rising defender thinks Purdue's success on defense is as simple as just doing their jobs.
"I think everyone just has to do their job and play together. I think when we're playing together as a team and as a defense and everyone's doing their job and honestly playing hard---That's all it takes for a good defense. Last game we did that better than we've done it before and I think that's the key," Karlaftis said.
Sophomore defensive lineman Mo Omonode also pointed to him and his teammates' desire to perform for each other as another factor that has lead to recent success for the Boilermakers' defense.
"Brick harps on it every day. Just give everything you have for your brothers," Omonode said. "It's a Big Ten season, [we're] banged up, tired, but if you have something to give, give it. So I think we run to the ball real well, just give effort on every play and that's what's led to the success that we've had."
Ryan Walters changed things up as it relates to how the Boilermakers' coaching staff would be positioned on game days last week, leading Kane and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell upstairs to the booth. This was the standard procedure for Walters and Kane during their successful run with the Illini over the previous two seasons and it worked on Saturday.
"We had a little change this past week and just seeing the big picture of things I have a better feel for what's going on up top. You know, when we had success in years past, Walt and I have constant communication from up in the box. I'm telling him what's going on and just kind of flowed again, you know, so it was a good deal," Kane said.
The Boilermakers have another golden opportunity to pick up some steam against an Iowa offense that's left Hawkeye fans disgruntled through five games. Iowa is averaging just 13 points per game across two conference tilts against Penn State and Michigan State.
While Iowa has had a rough go of it offensively, Kane doesn't see his unit over looking the 4-1 Hawkeyes going into Saturday.
"I think we're in no position to overlook anybody You know, I think right now they are a 4-1 football team that has a history and tradition of winning a lot of football games," Kane said. "If we're over looking them, we gotta look at ourselves first. So I think our guys have the right mindset."
On top of the struggles, Brian Ferentz will have to navigate Saturday's matchup without several impact players as injuries begin to rear their ugly head in Iowa City. Tight end Luke Lachey has been out since week two with a leg injury and is expected to miss the rest of the year and sophomore running back Kaleb Johnson has played in just two games, but could return against the Boilermakers.
Things got worse last week, however. Starting quarterback Cade McNamara went down in the win over Sparty with a torn ACL which will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. The Iowa offense hadn't found much success with the Michigan transfer under center, but will now have to turn to an unproven option at the position.
The Hawkeyes' offense sits on the shoulders of redshirt sophomore signal caller Deacon Hill moving forward. The 6'3", 258-pound quarterback saw his first extended action following McNamara's injury on Saturday, going 11-27 for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Despite a change under center, Kane expects Iowa to be the same Iowa team that's been around since Kirk Ferentz took over in 1999. A hard-nosed football team that will lean on the run game.
How the Hawkeyes will do that is the question. Kaleb Johnson's impeding return could give the ground attack a boost, which it desperately needs at the moment. The combination of Leshon Williams and Kamari Moulton have been Iowa's top options out of the backfield in recent weeks, but have combined for just 90 yards on 33 carries over the last two games. Still, the Boilermakers are expecting a heavy dose of the run game on Saturday afternoon.
"Iowa's gonna do what Iowa does, you know. I think offensively they're a ball control type offense. They want to run the ball and run the ball and then try to throw it over your head type deal, play action pass, nakeds, boots," Kane said.
Hill will have Iowa's leading receiver, tight end Erick All to lean on in his first career start, who he formed a connection with against Michigan State, finding the Michigan transfer for his only touchdown pass of the night. All is the only Iowa pass catcher to have eclipsed 80 or more yards on the season. Kane thinks Iowa will still feature All and fellow tight end Steven Stilianos within in the offense.
"They've got a bunch of good tight ends still. I know Number 85 went down but they still got a horde of other guys that are just as just as capable. So you know, I think they're gonna try to feature those guys," Kane said.
Iowa is going to be a change of pace from what Purdue has seen for much of the season, but it will not change the defensive philosophy of Kane and Ryan Walters too much. One adjustment that could manifest itself this weekend is the Boilermakers using more two linebacker sets with Karlaftis lined up with OC Brothers or Clyde Washington.
"What's beautiful about our defense is it doesn't change a whole lot. You know, personnel wise, you might see some bigger bodies in there because they have big bodies, but other than that, we're gonna line up and play our defense," Kane said.
Purdue's defense aims to continue building off of the momentum of the Illinois victory against the Hawkeyes in Iowa City and could be in line for its second solid performance is as many games.