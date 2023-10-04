Purdue's defense has had moments of looking like a strong unit and other moments that have the Boilermakers scratching their heads wondering what else could go wrong. The former result was the case on Saturday evening against Illinois as Kevin Kane's group turned in one of its best performances of the season and success followed.

"All year we've shown flashes of it, we were more consistent on Saturday. That was a big deal. You know, the two games that we got W's in it was very similar. We played good defense, we got off the field on third downs and guys executed and we could easily be saying that for other games, too, but we just didn't execute the way that we should've," Kane said.

Purdue kept Illinois from converting on its first 11 third down attempts in the 44-19 win, which has been an area of concern for Kevin Kane and company throughout the year.

The Boilermakers allowed 19 points to the Illini, but like they have all year, turned things up in the second half. Purdue has given up 17.8 points per game in the first half this season, compared to 11.8 points in the second half. It's a trend that continued on Saturday, with Luke Altmyer and the Illinois offense mustering just one score after the break.

While the success in the Cannon Trophy game was encouraging for the Big Ten's second-worst scoring defense, Kane knows the defense still isn't where it needs to be at this point, and thinks his group understands that improvements will need to continue to be made moving forward.

"I think right now the guys understand big picture. We were so close. We're still not there yet, but we're still so close. We got to keep sawing wood," Kane said.

Kane sees Purdue's attention to detail as one area in particular that the Boilermakers still need to improve upon as the halfway mark of the season approaches.

"I think just the fundamental focus of staying in your gap up front and keep my eyes on the right person in coverage," Kane said. "When guys get lazy and guys get tired, then they start losing their focus and that's when things bad happen. So that's where we got to continuously improve on."

That is something Purdue did better than it had all year, according to redshirt sophomore linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, who had the best game of his college career against the Illini. Karlaftis racked up eight tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack during two key spots in the second half. The rising defender thinks Purdue's success on defense is as simple as just doing their jobs.

"I think everyone just has to do their job and play together. I think when we're playing together as a team and as a defense and everyone's doing their job and honestly playing hard---That's all it takes for a good defense. Last game we did that better than we've done it before and I think that's the key," Karlaftis said.

Sophomore defensive lineman Mo Omonode also pointed to him and his teammates' desire to perform for each other as another factor that has lead to recent success for the Boilermakers' defense.

"Brick harps on it every day. Just give everything you have for your brothers," Omonode said. "It's a Big Ten season, [we're] banged up, tired, but if you have something to give, give it. So I think we run to the ball real well, just give effort on every play and that's what's led to the success that we've had."

Ryan Walters changed things up as it relates to how the Boilermakers' coaching staff would be positioned on game days last week, leading Kane and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell upstairs to the booth. This was the standard procedure for Walters and Kane during their successful run with the Illini over the previous two seasons and it worked on Saturday.

"We had a little change this past week and just seeing the big picture of things I have a better feel for what's going on up top. You know, when we had success in years past, Walt and I have constant communication from up in the box. I'm telling him what's going on and just kind of flowed again, you know, so it was a good deal," Kane said.