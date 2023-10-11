Despite being the home of the second-worst defense in the Big Ten, Purdue has started to see progression from its Air Strike defense over the last two weeks.

The Boilermakers allowed just north of 32 points per game over their first four outings, but have reduced that number to 20 points surrendered per game against Illinois and Iowa, which would be good for 7th in the conference.

While it may not have been against the same level of competition, Purdue is still taking steps in the right direction and now has a better understanding of where it's at as a team and what improvements need to be made down the stretch.

"We're halfway through the season, and we've kind of adjusted. Alright, who are we, what's our personnel and how do we have to make the right adjustments based on that personnel," defensive coordinator Kevin Kane said.

Breakout outside linebacker Nic Scourton has taken notice of the improvements made by the group he helps lead, which has been a result of building cohesion after adding eight new starters to the defense in 2023.

"I feel like we are. Obviously we have a lot of transfer guys. I feel like the D-line, outside linebackers and linebackers are finally starting to click, understand each other's strengths and weaknesses. And the guys on the back end are holding up their own," Scourton said.

In its most recent performance against Iowa, a 20-14 defeat, Purdue's defense had success, but got burned on a handful of explosive plays. Running back Kaleb Johnson had a 67 yard burst to score the first touchdown of the night, while Deacon Hill leaned on tight end Erick All to give the Hawkeyes enough production to edge out a six point victory.

That wound up being the difference in the game as Hudson Card and the offense struggled on the flip side of the ball. Scourton feels that it is the defense's responsibility to pick up the offense when it needs to, although the Boilermakers were unable to do so in the loss.

"Obviously the offense only scored 14 points, but I feel like our part as a defense is to stop them from scoring at all. And I feel like we just have to eliminate big plays, eliminate explosive plays and we come out of that game on top," Scourton said.

It was only a handful of mental lapses and missed assignments that cost Purdue its third win of the season, which Kane says has been a constant theme throughout the year, most notably in a pair of one score losses against Iowa and Fresno State.

“That's kind of been our M-O, man," Kane said. "We're one play here, two plays there. If we get guys doing what they're supposed to do and execute and we coach them better, I think we're gonna be a very good defense."

While the defense has taken a step forward in recent weeks, there's still a lot of walking to go before the Boilermakers have the defense they expect under Ryan Walters and Kevin Kane.

Defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols wants his teammates to understand the importance of stacking solid outings on top of each other and not getting complacent with just a couple of good games.

"Just understanding that the success we have this week is not the success we're going to have next week. Just stacking weeks and not getting complacent, just if we had success doing one thing like last week, we gotta do even more to have success this week no matter who the opponent is," Nichols said.

That will be even more important heading into this weekend's matchup as top ranked Ohio State comes into Ross-Ade Stadium for a Big Ten showdown on Saturday.