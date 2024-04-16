The first transfer departure of the spring has now entered the portal for Purdue, as redshirt freshman defensive back Ethon Cole is set to leave the program after just one season with the Boilermakers.

Cole was a class of 2023 recruit who remained committed despite the coaching change that saw Jeff Brohm bolt to Louisville. The Clermont, Florida native chose the Boilermakers over Duke, Indiana, Minnesota, Tulane, UCF and others.

Purdue has its starting defensive backs penciled in with Dillon Thieneman, Antonio Stevens and Kydnrich Breedlove while Cole was set to be a reserve alongside the likes of Anthony Brown, Joseph Jefferson II, D'Mon Marable and Smiley Bradford.

Cole will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next school.