The marquee prospect on the docket for this weekend's official visit list is one of Purdue's top overall targets in four-star defensive end Jayden Woods. The Rivals250 prospect and top ten talent at defensive end in the 2025 recruiting class also holds offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Tennessee, Penn State, Florida and others.

Prior to his third visit to West Lafayette over the last nine months, Boiler Upload takes a look at Woods' recruitment, who else is in the mix and how Purdue stacks up with the field.