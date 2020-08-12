Purdue football players react to postponement on Twitter
Tuesday's news that the Big Ten was postponing the 2020 football season hit everyone hard.
The players commit a lot of time to training and preparing. Now, they and their fall sport counterparts are left waiting and hoping for a spring season.
When the news hit yesterday afternoon, a few Purdue players shared their feelings about not playing this fall amid a COVID-19 pandemic that proved to be too difficult for decision-makers to want to navigate.
August 11, 2020
God: Relax my son it’s not you’re time yet, I got bigger plans for you— derrick (@derrickbarnes21) August 12, 2020
You can’t possibly be suprised by this. Nobody wanted to wear a mask or stay inside.— Lorenzo Neal (@loneal40) August 11, 2020
Welp— Will Bramel (@WBramel) August 11, 2020
Yeah that one hurt 💔— Lawrence Johnson (@law_jay09) August 11, 2020
well. https://t.co/b6ZYmBzWt7— Payne Durham (@pdurham22) August 11, 2020
First time I haven’t played football in the fall since Kindergarten. Weird times.— Mark Stickford (@MarkStickford) August 11, 2020
Damn bro 😞— Sanoussi Kane (@SanoussiKane1) August 11, 2020
Me walking back to my car after hearing the season was cancelled😐 pic.twitter.com/3n23LtSYCn— 🅱️🅰️9️⃣ (@bryce9austin) August 12, 2020
Pain.— Eric Miller (@EricMiller74_) August 11, 2020
Tragic💔— W (@willchap19) August 11, 2020
