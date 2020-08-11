Jeff Brohm is the ultimate football guy. So, news today that the 2020 season was being postponed hit him hard.

“Well, I’m personally very disappointed,” said Brohm. “Our team is disappointed, everyone across our conference is disappointed that we won’t get the opportunity to play football. That’s what we train for, that’s what we work for. It’s a game. It’s a lot of fun to do, it’s a lot of fun to watch. We were looking forward to it. We were excited about playing a conference-only schedule of 10 great teams in our conference and seeing how that played out. Our guys are taking it hard.”

The Big Ten wasn't alone in its decision not to play this fall. The Pac-12 also pulled the plug. The SEC, ACC and Big 12--fellow Power Five leagues--are still making a decision on playing this fall.

Brohm and many others are hopeful the Big Ten can play a season in the spring. But there are no guarantees. While the nation remains in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic, questions still cloud the future, as Purdue comes to terms with not having any fall sports in 2020.

Brohm saw bad news coming on Saturday, when the Big Ten issued an edict telling teams to remain in helmets and shorts for practices--instead of beginning a transition to pads--while league officials gathered more information on COVID-19.



“Until then, there was a ton of positivity,” said Brohm, whose team opened camp on Aug. 7. “And we were extremely excited about the season. And while I want to play and we all want to play, in the end, you know, I'm not going to second-guess our Commissioner, I'm not going to second-guess the medical experts. In the end, we have to abide by what they say. … We'll have to try to move forward and go from there.”

What does moving forward into a fall without football look like for Purdue, which got in four training camp practices?

“I don’t think there are any definitive answers yet,” said Brohm. “There have been a lot of things discussed. I think it’s important that we take care of our players and we provide them a home here to train and be taken care of and to be monitored with proper COVID protocols to make sure our guys are staying healthy … “

“We want to continue to help our guys improve and get better, and be the best players they can be.”

Brohm would have liked for the Big Ten to have waited a bit longer before opting to punt on a fall season. The Big Ten was slated to begin games Sept. 3-5. Purdue was to open Sept. 5 at Michigan.

“When we were in all these discussions,” said Brohm. “My personal opinion was to have multiple plans ready. …

“In my opinion, when the SEC backs it up to September 26, I thought we should have, as well, because it would allow us more time, a few weeks to gather more information and to maybe (have) more testing kits and protocols that we can adjust from, see how it reacts when people get on campus. So, I do think that hurt us, that we didn't do that.

"And, unfortunately, you know, we've had the Big Ten do what it had to do in the end today. But, yes, I think it hurt us and I would have preferred if we were scooted the season back.”

With the SEC and the ACC apparently pushing hard to play this fall, those leagues would provide a place for players from schools not playing to participate. Could Purdue see any players opt out to play elsewhere?

“I don't see that happening,” said Brohm. “But I couldn't say it's not going to. I would have loved to have had a commissioner that was in charge of all five of the Power Fives and they all were on the same page and we all made decisions together.

“Now that we've made our decision, we've got to be able to adjust to what the others do and, you know, if someone wants to do that (opt out to play elsewhere), you know, that's their prerogative. But I feel good about our team right here. I feel good that they understand we've done everything we can from our part and that we were ready to play. And we're all disappointed … “

Story continues below photo