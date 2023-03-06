Over the weekend Purdue football hosted nearly 50 prospects in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes for unofficial visits in West Lafayette. Purdue hosted several top-tier prospects in the last three days, many of which are considered priority targets for the Boilermakers. In addition to the influx of potential future Boilermakers, Purdue landed one of its biggest priorities and offered a former Big Ten West defensive back in the transfer portal.

Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers landed their second commitment in the 2024 recruiting class with Jordan King. The Fort Wayne native is a three-star offensive guard who plays for Fort Wayne North Side High School.

Boiler Upload listed King as a potential commitment to watch heading into the weekend, and he made that true with his pledge to the Boilermakers. King was viewed as a high-priority target and one that Purdue was in the driver's seat for since he was extended an offer in January.

King chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Louisville, Indiana, Illinois, and several other lower-level offers. Purdue will look to add to the offensive line group in the class of 2024 following King's commitment. The new coaching staff has already made offensive line depth a point of emphasis with the late additions of Issiah Walker and transfer Jalen Grant. Expect to see Matt Mattox go to work on the recruiting trail to continue that trend.

King joins in-state cornerback Hudauri Hines as the first two commitments in the 2024 recruiting class for the Boilermakers.