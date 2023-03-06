Purdue Football Recruiting Roundup: Recapping Busy Weekend Of Visitors
Over the weekend Purdue football hosted nearly 50 prospects in the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes for unofficial visits in West Lafayette. Purdue hosted several top-tier prospects in the last three days, many of which are considered priority targets for the Boilermakers. In addition to the influx of potential future Boilermakers, Purdue landed one of its biggest priorities and offered a former Big Ten West defensive back in the transfer portal.
Purdue Lands In-State Offensive Lineman
Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers landed their second commitment in the 2024 recruiting class with Jordan King. The Fort Wayne native is a three-star offensive guard who plays for Fort Wayne North Side High School.
Boiler Upload listed King as a potential commitment to watch heading into the weekend, and he made that true with his pledge to the Boilermakers. King was viewed as a high-priority target and one that Purdue was in the driver's seat for since he was extended an offer in January.
King chose the Boilermakers over the likes of Louisville, Indiana, Illinois, and several other lower-level offers. Purdue will look to add to the offensive line group in the class of 2024 following King's commitment. The new coaching staff has already made offensive line depth a point of emphasis with the late additions of Issiah Walker and transfer Jalen Grant. Expect to see Matt Mattox go to work on the recruiting trail to continue that trend.
King joins in-state cornerback Hudauri Hines as the first two commitments in the 2024 recruiting class for the Boilermakers.
Boilermakers Pursuing Big Ten West Defensive Back:
Since Ryan Walters took over in December, Purdue has been active in the transfer portal, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That trend continued as the Boilermakers offered former Western Kentucky and Minnesota defensive back Beanie Bishop in the transfer portal on Tuesday.
Bishop spent last season in the Minnesota secondary, where he played in all 13 games for the Gophers. He racked up 29 total tackles, one sack, and a pass breakup. Prior to his year in Minneapolis, Bishop was with Western Kentucky from 2018-2021. During his 36 career games in the Conference USA, he totaled 76 tackles, including 8.5 tackles for loss, while having 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, Bishop was named All-Conference USA First Team.
The Louisville native was also a standout in the return game. Bishop returned 32 kickoffs for 799 yards with the Hilltoppers and was named Conference USA Honorable Mention as a returner in 2021.
Since announcing his intentions to enter the transfer portal on February 23rd, Bishop has received offers from Louisville, West Virginia, Western Kentucky, Charlotte, and Kent State, along with Purdue.
