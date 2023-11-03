Purdue is starting to look to the future as the 2023 season comes to an end. That means tracking the amount of scholarships used.

What follows is our best guess as to how the situation looks right now. As a reminder, ANYONE that was on a roster in college football in 2020 has the option of using an extra COVID year of eligibility. For the 2023 roster, that is pretty much limited to seniors and redshirt seniors, as they are player that would have been in their first year that year. It is not a guarantee they will return, but the option.

Here is how that breaks down. If a year is marked "COVID" that means that player has the option to return for that season (as far as we know). Also, if there is no "RS" for a player, that player still has a redshirt year available in case of injury. As a reminder, this is always in flux. This is based on what we have seen in terms of walk-ons being awarded scholarships and such. Consider it not a definiteive list, but more of a best guess that will be updated we get more info.