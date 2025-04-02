Purdue forward Camden Heide entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Purdue's biggest transfer portal departure of the off-season, thus far, has become official. Redshirt sophomore forward Camden Heide will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after three seasons with the Boilermakers, per reports. Heide was long rumored as a potential portal defector during the season and will now explore other opportunities to further his career. 247’s Dushawn London was the first to report the news.

Heide was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, ranking as the No. 117 player in the class, according to Rivals. He chose the Boilermakers over offers from Arizona, Ohio State, Iowa, Creighton, Nebraska, Texas, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin and others.

The 6-foot-7 forward redshirted his first year on campus before seeing his role expand in each of the last two seasons. In 75 career games, including eight starts this season, Heide averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 52% from the field and 41% from three-point range.

Heide served as a key piece off the bench in the Boilermakers' run to the Sweet 16 this month, averaging 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds, while shooting 64% from the field and connecting on 6-11 attempts from three-point range. Heide switched positions to the four during his redshirt sophomore campaign and was one of Purdue's most athletic players over the last two years, but found himself in a reserve role for much of his time in West Lafayette.

The departure becomes the fifth player to leave the program this off-season, with Caleb First graduating, while Brian Waddell and Will Berg both entered the transfer portal as well. Sophomore guard Myles Colvin also entered the portal on Monday.