Isaiah Thompson is playing more minutes, making more shots and making more of a defensive impact today for Purdue than he was a few weeks back.

Meanwhile, the Boilermakers' only active true freshman is progressing, Coach Matt Painter said, in those areas that aren't nearly as apparent but nonetheless important for young players.

"His attention to detail is better and he's playing a little harder than he was," Painter said. "We're just trying to get him to be more demanding of himself, and that's hard when you're not used to going up to pressure the basketball all the time, and that's not the only thing you're doing, either.

"You have to pressure the ball defensively, but also push the basketball offensively, make good decisions and know a scouting report from a defensive standpoint. We're just trying to get him to hold himself accountable, pay attention to detail and I think he's made strides there, but he still has a ways to go."

For Thompson, the path to his coach's trust may be paved by preparation, an area he says he's firmly grasped the importance of early in his college career, especially at the defensive end.

Film, most notably.

"I never watched film in high school," Thompson said. "Going up and watching film with the coaches and seeing what you did right and what you didn't do right, that goes a long way in college."

Thompson came to Purdue with a gaudy offensive reputation from his days at Zionsville High School, a three-point acumen that largely defined him as a player, but also speed and quickness that stand as one of a kind on the Boilermakers' current roster.

Scoring has been his thing thus far in his career.

But as Thompson well knew walking in the door, defense is the fastest path to Painter's heart, especially for point guards. Thompson hasn't had to look beyond his own family for reminders of that, since his older brother stood in his same shoes not all that long ago.

The thing with Isaiah Thompson, though, was this, as it relates to preparation: He played exclusively zone in high school.

Now, the exact opposite.

