They stormed the court. It's not subtle. Not when you're paying attention, but sometimes time has a funny way of warping things. The past looms so large that the present seems small in comparison, perhaps not even there at all, and the future just a murky horizon without definitive outlines or shapes.

There they are. The present and the past. The present is an IU fan base storming the court in Assembly Hall. The score was 79-74. It was the second straight victory for IU against Purdue inside its home venue. It was part of 3 of 4 wins for IU against the program that's supposed to be the little brother.



There's a lot of similarities between Assembly Hall and its crowd and Purdue's Mackey Arena. It is two of the best atmospheres in all of college basketball.



But Purdue doesn't storm courts anymore.



It also doesn't have any of those banner hanging up.



The past hangs above both programs.

"Probably my first one, and I didn't play - which probably helped us win," Matt Painter says, holding court at his media scrum ahead of #2 Purdue's trip down to Bloomington the next day. "No, that wasn't a joke. We were down 18, 17 at half, and we came back and forced it into overtime and we were able to win in overtime. And Coach Knight always didn't guard a guy or two - I do the same thing - his version of a zone, right?"



Painter was asked about his favorite moment in his long career with the Purdue-Indiana rivalry. Matt Painter, of course, has now been on both the player's and coach's side of the rivalry at Purdue. He has a lot of memories of Purdue and Indiana going at it. But he's stuck on his first game, one he didn't participate in. "But they left a couple of our guys open and a guy off the bench, and probably our fourth and fifth starter, left em open, and they made a couple key shots. And we were able to pull off the win."



Back then, 1989-90, the state of Indiana ran through Bloomington. That was a young, but talented Indiana team as Painter would say. They would run the conference for the next three years. But not that year.



"Getting back to Mackey Arena," Painter would continue his story. "So it's my first experience of that. And we couldn't get off the bus because the students were shaking the bus. Which was a little scary but when you're 19, that's a good moment, right?"