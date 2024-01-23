Purdue added to its 2025 recruiting class on Tuesday night as three-star defensive end Rashad Jones announced his commitment to the Boilermakers via X. The Belleville, Michigan native also held offers from Michigan State, Louisville, Cincinnati, Missouri and Pittsburgh, among others.

Jones turned in a stellar junior campaign for Belleville at his defensive end post, racking up 67 total tackles, including three sacks and a fumble recovery. Jones is athletic for an edge rusher, who can make plays getting after the quarterback as well as defending the run. He uses his instinct to his advantage as well, consistently snuffing out plays in the backfield for the Belleville defense. Depending on how much weight he gains, Jones could line up as an outside linebacker or a defensive end, although, Joe Dineen was his main recruiter.

The 6'3", 240 pound defender becomes the fifth member of the 2025 class for Ryan Walters and company and the second defensive end commitment, joining fellow three-star prospect Keylan Abrams. Purdue has also landed commitments from four-star cornerback Tarrion Grant, three-star quarterback Sawyer Anderson and three-star running back Ziaire Stevens. The group is now the 15th ranked class in the 2025 Rivals team recruiting rankings following Jones' pledge on Tuesday.