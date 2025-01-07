Purdue lands Boston College cornerback transfer Ryan Turner

Another defensive back is headed to West Lafayette out of the portal, as Boston College transfer cornerback Ryan Turner committed to the Boilermakers following his official visit to campus earlier this week.

Turner comes to Purdue after one year at Boston College, where he played in six games, and started two games late in the season. He tallied 13 total tackles, four pass breakups and an interception returned for a touchdown in 168 snaps this season. Turner had a Pro Football Focus coverage grade of 75.3, which would have paced all Purdue defensive backs in 2024.

Prior to his one-year stay with the Golden Eagles, Turner began his collegiate career at Ohio State, where he played in six games and 47 total snaps on the defensive side across two seasons. Turner was a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class, also holding offers from Georgia, LSU, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Florida, Miami (FL), Arkansas and others.

Turner now joins a revamped secondary in West Lafayette that saw every cornerback who started a game last season hit the portal or leave the program, including Nyland Green, Tarrion Grant, Markevious Brown, and Botros Alisandro.

Purdue has helped offset those losses by netting commitments from UNLV cornerback Tony Grimes, Memphis safety Tahj Ra-El, TCU safety Richard Toney, and now Turner. He also becomes the 26th portal addition of the cycle for the Boilermakers.