The Athens to West Lafayette pipeline continues for Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers as former Georgia wide receiver De'Nylon Morrissette announced his commitment to Purdue following an official visit to campus. Morrissette joins fellow wide receiver CJ Smith, outside linebacker CJ Madden and cornerback Nyland Green as former Bulldogs to make their way to the Big Ten through the portal.

Morrissette was a four-star prospect in the class of 2022 and spent two seasons with Georgia, winning a National Championship in 2022. The Georgia native had four catches for 34 yards as a true freshman, but did not record any stats in 2023.

Purdue's receiving corps continues to be revamped this off-season as Morrissette becomes the third transfer addition at the position, joining Smith and UCLA pass catcher Kam Brown. The trio will team up with Jahmal Edrine, Jayden Dixon-Veal and Jaron Tibbs in Cory Patterson's group next season.

Walters and company now have 13 commitments out of the transfer portal, which includes running back Reggie Love III to go along with Brown, Morrissette and Smith for returning quarterback Hudson Card. The redshirt sophomore to be will have three years of eligibility remaining.