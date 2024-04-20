Katie Gearlds and the Boilermakers have secured their second transfer portal addition of the cycle as former UTEP wing Mahri Petree announced her commitment following an official visit last weekend. Petree joins Stephen F. Austin transfer Destini Lombard, who committed to the Boilermakers on Monday night.

You may remember Petree's older sister, Lasha, who led the Boilermakers in scoring two years ago and helped take the program back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. Now, Purdue welcomes another Petree to West Lafayette in 2024.

The 6-foot wing spent the last three seasons with the Miners after beginning her career at Bradley. As a redshirt senior last season, coming off missing all but two games the previous year, Petree averaged 8.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The veteran wing also shot 34% from three-point range on just over three attempts per game, which is something just one Boilermaker can say for next year's squad, with Sophie Swanson at 39.4%.

Petree also provides an athletic, and long wing for the Boilermakers that can play and guard four positions.

Petree now becomes the elder statesman of the Boilermakers heading into 2024-25 as a sixth-year senior, where she adds experience on the wing for Katie Gearlds and company. Purdue has Jayla Smith and McKenna Layden as taller wings, now in addition to Petree.

Purdue has been active in the transfer portal so far this off-season, with Lombard and Petree both entering the fold to pair alongside a budding young core. The Boilermakers have two open scholarships for the 2024-25 campaign, which could be taken up by additional transfers in the coming weeks.