A top Purdue priority in the 2025 recruiting class is one step closer to making a decision, which also gave good news for Ryan Walters and company.

Four-star defensive back and Fishers, Indiana, native Mason Alexander included the Boilermakers in his list of top 12 schools. The other semifinalists include Wisconsin, Florida, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn, Missouri, West Virginia, Maryland, Miami and Pitt.

Alexander enjoyed a breakout campaign for in-state Hamilton Southeastern, where he racked up 39 total tackles, three interceptions, two interceptions returned for touchdowns and eight passes defended. The 6’0” defensive back also earned junior all-state honors from the IFCA.

"They're recruiting me very hard. They really want me to stay in state and they're up there. They're in that top five range," Alexander told Boiler Upload about Purdue earlier this month.

The four-star defender has been to West Lafayette on several occasions, including a game day visit for the Old Oaken Bucket Game. Alexander also shared that he is looking for a strong relationship with a coaching staff with his recruitment.

"I just need a good relationship with the coaches. I know they're not going to try to screw me and like say they want me and don't even try to play me my freshman year because my ultimate goal [is] graduate high school early, go to play with them early, just so I can get on the field early so I can show them what I can actually do," Alexander said.