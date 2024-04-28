Purdue's Men's Golf team finished third at the Big Ten Championship on Sunday at Scioto Country Club in Columbus, Ohio after finishing with the third best round of the day to move up two places to finish in third place, its best finish at a Big Ten Championship since 2019.



Purdue totaled a 54-hole total of 46-over par 886 after three days of playing. Purdue was 23 shots behind winner Northwestern and 8 strokes behind runner-up Illinois.



Purdue already knows where it will be in two weeks when it plays host to an NCAA Regional at its home course, Kampen-Crosler, a challenging course that has one of the toughest three-hole stretches to finish at any course in the country. The challenge of Scioto Country Club was a good test before the regionals.



"The Big Ten is extremely lucky to be able to compete at venues like Scioto. This was just an amazing test of golf," said head coach Rob Bradley. "This is definitely not the finish we wanted. We came in with a goal of winning the Big Ten, but we need to learn from it and get ready for Regionals on our home course. We just didn't do enough things to win."

The Boilermakers were led by senior Herman Sekne who had the second top-five finish in the Big Ten Championship under Bradley, and earned a spot on the Big Ten's All-Championship Team. He was 7-over par 217 after the three days.



Sekne also was awarded the Les Bolstead Award, given to the Big Ten player with the lowest stroke average during the season with an average 70.27 for the season.



Purdue will play and host in the NCAA Regionals on May 13th through 15th and will find out its opposition on the NCAA Championships selection show on Wednesday, May 1, at 2 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.



