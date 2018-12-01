PDF: Purdue-Michigan statistics

Michigan dominated at both ends of the floor for the majority of the day Saturday in Ann Arbor, as the seventh-ranked Wolverines dealt No. 19 Purdue its second consecutive loss, 76-57.

In the Big Ten opener for both teams, Michigan improved to 8-0 behind an offense that had its way with Purdue, particularly in the first half.

Carsen Edwards led Purdue with 19 points, but they came alongside 7-of-21 shooting and five turnovers. Ryan Cline added 15 on 6-of-8 shooting.

Guard Jordan Poole made 8-of-9 shots in leading Michigan with 21 points. Big man Jon Teske scored 17.

Michigan shot 47 percent for the game, but that number was watered down by a dry spell of nearly nine minutes without a field goal.

It opened the door for Purdue to get within 12 points with 6:55 left, after an Aaron Wheeler three-pointer. But a three by Teske, Michigan's seven-plus-foot center, broke Michigan's malaise from the floor and sparked the 8-0 Wolverine run that gave Michigan its largest lead and put the game away for good.

More to come ...