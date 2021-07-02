 Andre Oben | Purdue football | Class 2022
football

Purdue OL commit Andre Oben 'has a nasty streak in him'

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

MORE: New Jersey G Andre Oben commits to Purdue | OL Andre Oben will bring NFL pedigree, potential to Purdue | Purdue 2022 commits

Purdue is getting a prospect with great bloodlines in offensive lineman Andre Oben.

Oben’s father, Roman, was a long-time NFL offensive tackle who entered the league as a third-round pick by the Giants in 1996. He also was a teammate of Boilermaker coach Jeff Brohm at Louisville.

The 6-5, 310-pound Andre Oben, a Rivals.com three-star prospect, selected the Boilermakers over Syracuse and a raft of other schools. He is one of four offensive line commits in Purdue's Class of 2022, joining Cross Watson, Vince Carpenter and Malachi Preciado. The Boilermakers currently have 12 overall commitments.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Rich Hansen, the head coach at St. Peter’s Prep (all-male school of 900) in Jersey City, N.J., to learn more about Oben.

