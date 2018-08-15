GoldandBlack.com video: Dale Williams, Purdue offensive linemen
Purdue's search for its best five on the offensive remains a work in progress after this week brought a shift on the right side of the line, with Matt McCann moving inside to guard and Eric Swingler moving up to No. 1 at tackle.
But whatever the configuration may be, Purdue and line coach Dale Williams like their options and experience much more now than they did a year ago at this time.
See what Williams and players said about the position here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.
