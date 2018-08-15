Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-15 12:54:47 -0500') }} football Edit

GoldandBlack.com video: Dale Williams, Purdue offensive linemen

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
- - • GoldandBlack.com
GoldandBlack.com staff
Edofusszhajvho3gatfx
GoldandBlack.com

Purdue's search for its best five on the offensive remains a work in progress after this week brought a shift on the right side of the line, with Matt McCann moving inside to guard and Eric Swingler moving up to No. 1 at tackle.

But whatever the configuration may be, Purdue and line coach Dale Williams like their options and experience much more now than they did a year ago at this time.

See what Williams and players said about the position here in these GoldandBlack.com videos.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}