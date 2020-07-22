There is no ignoring the mojo that energetic Tom Allen has cultivated around Indiana football. And the best may be yet to come.



With eight starters back, Indiana's offense has potential after ranking No. 3 in the Big Ten last year. But know this: IU saw coordinator Kalen DeBoer leave to become head coach at Fresno State. He is a star on the rise. Allen promoted tight ends coach Nick Sheridan to push the buttons on the attack.



A big key to success: Keep quarterback Michael Penix healthy. That has been a problem. The lefty was sidelined in 2019 by a shoulder injury. There is no proven safety net if the ranky sophomore with limitless potential goes down this season, as Peyton Ramsey has left for Northwestern as a graduate transfer. That stings.



Penix will have some quality targets in wideouts Whop Philyor and Ty Fryfogle, along with tight end Peyton Hendershot. The ground game could use some oomph. The Hoosiers have two good backs in Stevie Scott and Sampson James--who entered the transfer portal and quickly withdrew.



The line has potential but saw star tackle Coy Cronk--a product of Lafayette Central Catholic High--leave for Iowa as a grad transfer. Names to know up front: Tackles Matthew Bedford and Caleb Jones and Harry Crider inside.

The defense was a mixed bag last season. A secondary with three starters back is a strength. Marcelino Ball is a linebacker masquerading as a safety.



The line needs to generate a better rush. Jerome Johnson and Demarcus Elliott are anchors inside. End Michael Ziemba needs to bring the heat off the edge.



The linebacking unit could be salty paced by the return of 2019 leading tackler Micah McFadden.