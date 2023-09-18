Ryan Walters and his Purdue Boilermakers will look for a bounce-back game against Wisconsin after a tough home loss against Syracuse . I don't think I need to get into the losing streak against Wisconsin or anything of that nature, as you all know by now.

Quarterback:

Tanner Mordecai - Senior (RS)

Mordecai is an experienced veteran who made his way north from SMU. Tanner has proven to be a reliable game manager and starter during his college career. He posted back to back seasons at SMU with 39 touchdowns to 12 interceptions and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. During Wisconsin's 2-1 start, he has not been explosive but he has done a good enough job of ensuring that Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi get the ball and is completing 67.3% of his passes.

He's not been as protective of the ball at Wisconsin, tossing 2 interceptions in his first 3 games to just two touchdowns. But the Purdue defense has struggled against the pass this season, and the Wisconsin Staff could see this as a week to get the ball moving through the air. Mordecai's two interceptions came in Wisconsin's first game against Buffalo in a 38-17 win. He's been more cautious in Wisconsin's loss to Washington State and its win against Georgia Southern. He also picked up 57 yards on the ground in the last two games, something to note as Purdue gave up nearly 200 yards rushing to Syracuse's QB on Saturday.

Running Back:

Braelon Allen - Junior

Allen is simply the best player on the Wisconsin Football Team and has been for three seasons now.

The Wisconsin staff has split carries between him and Chez Mellusi more this season, but Allen is averaging an astounding 7.1 yards per carry. In both of his freshman and sophomore campaigns, Allen rushed for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns. He is not on pace to have the same workload, but my guess is the deeper the Badgers get into the season, the more they will rely on their future NFL Running Back.



Allen was bottled up in Wisconsin's lone loss with Washington State holding him to just 20 yards on 7 carries and no gain longer than 6 yard despite Wisconsin trying to get him room in the passing game with 6 receptions.





Wisconsin's offense has been looking to make more out of Allen as a receiver with the junior running back already surpassing last year's catch total of 13 by catching 15 passes in the first three games. Allen is averaging just 2.7 yards a reception, but Purdue was burned in the flat by Syracuse last week and Wisconsin will most likely try to repeat that success.

Chez Mellusi - Senior (RS)

Mellusi was once at Clemson before transferring to Wisconsin, where he has played second fiddle to Allen. While Allen has been Wisconsin's best runner, Mullusi has shown good burst, and is averaging 6.7 yards a carry through three games including an 89 yard rushing TD against Buffalo.

Mellusi is currently the leading rusher on the team by twelve yards, outgaining Allen 267 yards to 255. Expect that eventually to flip, as Allen is the more talented back.

Mellusi is a smaller back and provides Wisconsin with some quick burst opposite the 240+ pound Allen.

He is also an experienced back who is just shy of 2,000 career rushing yards. Mellusi will be tough to bring down in the open field, where Purdue has struggled mightily.

Wide Receiver:

Chimere Dike - Senior

Dike is now headed into his 4th year of being a contributor to the Wisconsin football team. He has played meaningful snaps every year he has been on campus.

While he has not sniffed 1,000 yards receiving in a season yet, Dike is a big-bodied wide receiver who provides great perimeter blocking for Wisconsin backs, something the Badgers have valued over the years. He is also Wisconsin's big play wide receiver, something that Purdue's defense has struggled with in its first three games. Dike is averaging over 20 yards on his 8 receptions.



