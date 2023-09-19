Thoughts:

Wisconsin boasts a traditional Wisconsin offensive line.... massive. The smallest starter is the center, Bortolini, he is still 6-4, 311 pounds. Not only are they massive upfront, Braelon Allen is now 245 pounds, he has always been a big bruising, in-between-the-tackles type of running back, but with the size of the offensive line and Allen, Purdue may be in for a long night in the box.

The wide receivers can make plays, Dike is the best they have, they aren't really game changers but will make catches when asked to. Mordecai was a solid quarterback at SMU, but he is still finding his way at Wisconsin, he has just been okay.

If Purdue gives him time and open receivers he will pick the Boilermaker secondary apart, though.