Purdue Opponents: Wisconsin Depth Chart

Wisconsin Offensive Depth Chart
Pos. First Team Second Team

QB

T. Mordecai (GR | 6-3, 218)

B. Locke (R-FR | 6-1, 200)

RB

B. Allen (JR | 6-2, 245)

C. Mellusi (R-SR | 5-11, 212)

WR

B. Green (R-JR | 6-1, 215)

CJ Williams (SO | 6-2, 197)

WR

C. Dike (SR | 6-1, 200)

Q. Burroughs (R-FR | 6-3, 208)

SLOT

W. Pauling (R-SO | 5-10, 187)

S. Bell (R-SO | 6-0, 195) OR

V. Anthony (SO | 6-0 |183)

TE

H. Rucci (R-SR | 6-4, 253)

T. Ashcraft (FR | 6-5, 245)

LT

J. Nelson (R-JR | 6-7, 311)

N. Rucci (R-SO | 6-8, 300)

LG

J. Huber (R-JR | 6-5, 311)

J. Brunner (R-FR | 6-5, 318)

C

T. Bortolini (R-JR | 6-4, 310)

D. Barrett (R-JR | 6-5, 320)

RG

M. Furtney (GR | 6-5, 316)

JP Benzschawel (R-SO | 6-6, 312)

RT

R. Mahlman (R-SO | 6-8, 320)


T. Wedig (R-JR | 6-7, 318)

Thoughts:

Wisconsin boasts a traditional Wisconsin offensive line.... massive. The smallest starter is the center, Bortolini, he is still 6-4, 311 pounds. Not only are they massive upfront, Braelon Allen is now 245 pounds, he has always been a big bruising, in-between-the-tackles type of running back, but with the size of the offensive line and Allen, Purdue may be in for a long night in the box.

The wide receivers can make plays, Dike is the best they have, they aren't really game changers but will make catches when asked to. Mordecai was a solid quarterback at SMU, but he is still finding his way at Wisconsin, he has just been okay.

If Purdue gives him time and open receivers he will pick the Boilermaker secondary apart, though.

Wisconsin Defensive Depth Chart
Pos.  First Team Second Team

DE

R. Johnson (R-SR | 6-2, 295)

C. McDonald (R-JR | 6-6, 285)

NT

G. Paez (R-SR | 6-3, 310)

B. Barten (R-JR | 6-5, 303)

DE

J. Thompson Jr. (R-JR | 6-5, 288)

D. Varner (R-JR | 6-3, 275)

OLB

D. Peterson (R-SO | 6-1, 245)

K. Johnson (R-JR | 6-2, 248)

ILB

M. Njongmeta (R-SR | 6-0, 240)

T. Grass (R-SR | 6-2, 234)

ILB

J. Turner (R-JR | 6-1, 238) OR

J. Chaney (JR | 5-11, 235)

OLB

C.J. Goetz (GR | 6-3, 240)

J. Pietrowski (R-JR | 6-2, 243)

CB

R. Hallman (R-SO | 5-10, 177)

J. Duclona (FR | 5-10, 184)

FS

K. Latu (SR | 6-0, 196)

T. Blaylock (GR | 5-11, 208)

SS

H. Wohler (JR | 6-2, 211)

P. Zachman (R-SO | 6-1, 207) OR

A. Brown (SO | 6-1, 204)

CB

A. Smith (GR | 5-11, 183)

N. Fourqurean (JR | 6-1, 190)

NCB

J. Maitre (R-SR | 5-10 | 188)


O. Arnett (R-SO) | 5-11, 208)

Thoughts:

The strong safety, Wohler may be the best player on the defense. He leads the team in tackles and forced turnovers with three. He is a run support safety who likes to come downhill and stop the run before defending the pass.

Njongmeta has played a lot of snaps for the Badgers and is their best linebacker, in my opinion. At 6-0, 240 pounds, he is a thumper and will stop the run before dropping into pass coverage.

Wisconsin likes to blitz him, as he is tied for the team lead in sacks and leads the team with tackles for a loss.


