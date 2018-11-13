GoldandBlack.com

Jeff Brohm unlikely to address team about Louisville rumors
Purdue players and assistant coaches declined to address the rumors and speculation surrounding Jeff Brohm and the current opening at Louisville.
Jeff Brohm's younger brother, Brian, who also starred as a former quarterback at Louisville, said that it's not an issue that has been addressed to the players in meetings before or after practice.
"I think everybody knows the situation, knows what is out there and will read whatever is out there," Brian Brohm said. "If any players have any questions or concerns with me about it, we'll talk to them and be upfront and honest with them. I don't think it is something (Jeff Brohm) will address or talk about in a team meeting. It's just speculation and has nothing to do with our football team right now."
When asked about the speculation surrounding Brohm and Louisville, Purdue quarterback David Blough declined to comment on the matter Tuesday evening. Freshman receiver Rondale Moore, who graduated from Trinity High School - Brohm's high school alma mater in Louisville, acknowledged being aware of the speculation but said Tuesday he hasn't thought about the matter beyond reading news items about it. Moore, who committed to Purdue last winter after being committed to Texas, said he "definitely after the season" anticipates having a conversation with Jeff Brohm about the second-year head coach's future plans.
"I'm really more focused on Wisconsin so I'm not really looking at what's going to happen tomorrow, what happened yesterday," Moore said. "I'm all about today and the Wisconsin game coming up."
Other notes from Tuesday's media availability
- When asked about Elijah Sindelar, Brian Brohm echoed the language of his boss and older brother by saying the junior quarterback is "still continuing his rehab" from the injury suffered from mid-September but "is prepared" to go in a game if asked to do so. Sindelar hasn't seen action since the 20-19 loss to Eastern Michigan and suffering the injury in the middle of the week before the 40-37 loss to Missouri on Sept. 15.
"Elijah prepares as hard as anybody and I think that's the cool thing about our room," Blough said. "I think it would depend on the coaches to determine if his health is in good enough shape but he's prepared and has been a great teammate. I can say this, Purdue football is in good hands at quarterback for a long time."
- Boilermaker receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard said one of the disappointing things Purdue didn't do Saturday in its 41-10 loss at Minnesota was hit more underneath routes to get the Gophers safeties to play further toward the line of scrimmage.
"(Minnesota) did a great job of playing back to limit our deep shots," Shephard said. "One of the most frustrating things you can do to a defense is constantly hit little routes and then those little routes end up being 9-12 yards and all of sudden, they have to challenge those routes and then you have to go over the top of their heads. The idea of bend-but-don't-break is fine but sometimes a defense breaks because they're tired of bending."
