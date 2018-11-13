GoldandBlack.com

MORE: Weekly Word on Jeff Brohm ($)

Brohm on speculation of the Louisville opening: 'I've heard the noise'

Brohm on job rumors: 'I don't think people realize how good it is here'

Purdue players and assistant coaches declined to address the rumors and speculation surrounding Jeff Brohm and the current opening at Louisville.

Jeff Brohm's younger brother, Brian, who also starred as a former quarterback at Louisville, said that it's not an issue that has been addressed to the players in meetings before or after practice.

"I think everybody knows the situation, knows what is out there and will read whatever is out there," Brian Brohm said. "If any players have any questions or concerns with me about it, we'll talk to them and be upfront and honest with them. I don't think it is something (Jeff Brohm) will address or talk about in a team meeting. It's just speculation and has nothing to do with our football team right now."

When asked about the speculation surrounding Brohm and Louisville, Purdue quarterback David Blough declined to comment on the matter Tuesday evening. Freshman receiver Rondale Moore, who graduated from Trinity High School - Brohm's high school alma mater in Louisville, acknowledged being aware of the speculation but said Tuesday he hasn't thought about the matter beyond reading news items about it. Moore, who committed to Purdue last winter after being committed to Texas, said he "definitely after the season" anticipates having a conversation with Jeff Brohm about the second-year head coach's future plans.

"I'm really more focused on Wisconsin so I'm not really looking at what's going to happen tomorrow, what happened yesterday," Moore said. "I'm all about today and the Wisconsin game coming up."



