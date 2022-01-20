Purdue position review: Tight ends

While the new year has begun, GoldandBlack.com is looking back at the previous season and taking a deep dive into each of Purdue's positions, how they graded, their trends and other observations.

Next up, the tight ends. This was a productive position in 2021 for the Boilermakers led by Payne Durham, who could be a future pro. Durham was honorable mention All-Big Ten by the coaches last season. Greater honors could loom.

