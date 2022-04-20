Purdue QBs in NFL draft

Len Dawson, Bob Griese, Mike Phipps, Mark Herrmann, Jim Everett, Drew Brees ... it's a long list of quality NFL quarterbacks produced by the Boilermakers over the years.

But Purdue has just one quarterback in the NFL now: The Lions' David Blough, who entered the league as a free agent in 2019. (Danny Etling is with the Packers, but he finished his career at LSU.) Perhaps Aidan O'Connell will find a spot in the NFL in 2023, as Purdue hasn't had a QB drafted since Curtis Painter in 2009.



The 2022 NFL draft will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Here is a look at the Purdue quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft since 1970.