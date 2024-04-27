Purdue is officially on the board in the 2024 NFL Draft as former Boilermaker running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. was selected 166th overall by the New York Giants on Saturday. The 5th round selection marks the second Purdue running back drafted into the NFL since 1998, joining Zander Horvath, who moved to fullback at the next level.

Tracy turned himself into an NFL hopeful during his sixth year senior season with the Boilermakers in 2023, rushing for 716 yards (on a Big Ten high 6.3 yards per rush) with eight touchdowns on the ground. He also added 132 receiving yards through the air. Tracy finished in the top five of the conference with 1,270 all-purpose yards when accounting for his kick return yards as well.

A background as a receiver, running back and special teamer could provide Tracy with a swiss-army knife role at the next level, where he can impact the game in a multitude of ways. That versatility was attractive to NFL coaches and scouts throughout the draft process.

After closing out his career in West Lafayette last fall, Tracy now heads to the Big Apple to be a part of the Giants’ backfield. That group currently is headlined by one of the best in the league, Saquon Barkley.

Tracy's selection also makes it five straight NFL Drafts where a Boilermaker has heard their name called.