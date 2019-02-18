Last time Ben Carlson was at Purdue, he wasn't there much more than an hour, if that, he says.

During a visit junket last May, the Rivals.com four-star forward from the Twin Cities area and his family passed through West Lafayette while bouncing between competing programs, also seeing Indiana, Northwestern and Notre Dame during the swing.

Whatever he didn't get to see about the Boilermaker program then, though, he likely did this past weekend, as the 6-foot-9 forward from East Ridge High School in Woodbury, Minn., used his first official visit to see Purdue again. He was in town for the Boilermakers' win over Penn State Saturday afternoon.

"The biggest part was just getting to talk with the coaches more and meet more people," Carlson said. "We met with some academic people, got to go in the locker room before and after the game, and that was good to see, and saw the campus much more, so it was much more in-depth."