LOUISVILLE — It was a foregone conclusion for a player as accomplished as he's been, but for Jaden Ivey, being part of the Indiana All-Star program has meant something.

"As a child I dreamed of this, playing in an event like this," Ivey said, following Sunday night's Indiana Junior All-Star team scrimmage against Kentucky's juniors in Louisville. "You look at some of the greats, like Skylar Diggins, Romeo Langford, and it's just an honor to be here."

That personal meaning to him was part of the reason the Purdue 2020 commitment from Mishawaka Marian left the floor at Mercy Academy dejected, following Indiana's 115-104 loss, a game that was much closer than the final score reflected.

With 1:57 left, Indiana trailed just 105-104 following five straight points from Ivey, but the Hoosier State representatives fell apart there after, though part of their undoing was an egregious non-call for Ivey that would have put him at the line for three free throws.

"We didn't move the ball that well, we didn't play together," Ivey said. "It was our first time playing together, and we just have to get used to it. We'll be better tomorow."

Ivey is one of six core Junior All-Stars who'll also play in Monday night's game against Team Kentucky in Jeffersonville, then Wednesday's exhibition against the Indiana All-Star team at New Castle.

Sunday night in Louisville, Ivey finished with 13 points on an officially recorded 5-of-6 shooting.

Purdue prospect Kiyron Powell was 5-of-8 from the floor, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Nebraska commitment Dre Davis led the juniors with 18 points.