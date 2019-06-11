Ethan Morton and Jaden Ivey — Purdue's two commitments toward what's slated at the moment to be only a three-man 2020 recruiting class — are both top-100 prospects nationally in Rivals.com's updated rising-senior rankings.

Morton, the four-star point guard from the Pittsburgh area who was previously rated in the top-50 nationally, slipped to No. 63 in the amended rankings, but Ivey — the combo guard from Mishawaka Marian in Northern Indiana — debuted in the rankings at No. 86 and as a four-star-rated recruit.

Ivey is the highest-rated player in Indiana.

Hunter Dickinson, the Maryland center who seems to be Purdue's remaining focus for the 2020 class, is ranked No. 28 nationally, and forward Ben Carlson, who holds an offer, too, and has officially visited, is 83.

Evansville Bosse center Kiyron Powell, who Purdue hasn't offered for 2020 yet but is heavily recruiting, also debuts in the rankings at No. 149.

