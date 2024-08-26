PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1SMDhIUDI0UDFUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVIwOEhQMjRQMVQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Purdue releases depth chart ahead of season-opener against Indiana State

Purdue Boilermakers take to the field ahead of the spring football game, Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK (© Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

Purdue football has released its first depth chart of the year prior to Saturday's season-opener against Indiana State. The Boilermakers will trot out 13 new starters this fall as they look to start the season on a high note in Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend.

Below is the official depth chart via the program:

Purdue Week #1 Depth Chart vs. Indiana State
Position Starter Backup

QB

Hudson Card

Ryan Browne OR Marcos Davila

RB

Devin Mockobee OR Reggie Love

Jaheim Merriweather

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Dixon-Veal

WR

Jaron Tibbs

De'Nylon Morrissette or Andrew Sowinski

WR

Shamar Rigby

Leland Smith

TE

Max Klare

Drew Biber OR George Burhenn

LT

Corey Stewart

Joshua Sales Jr.

LG

Mahamane Moussa

Joey Tanona

C

Gus Hartwig

Jalen Grant

RG

DJ Wingfield

Jaden Ball OR Luke Griffin

RT

Marcus Mbow

Bakyne Coly

DL

Cole Brevard OR Mo Omonode

Jamarrion Harkless

DL

Jeffrey M'Ba

Demeco Kennedy

DL

Joe Anderson OR Damarjhe Lewis

Jamarius Dinkins

LB

Kydran Jenkins

Winston Berglund

LB

Yanni Karlaftis

Hudson Miller

RUSH

Will Heldt

Jireh Ojata

RUSH

Shitta Sillah

CJ Madden OR Trey Smith

CB

Markevious Brown

Botros Alisandro

CB

Tarrion Grant

Derrick Rogers Jr.

STAR

Kyndrich Breedlove

Koy Beasley

SS

Antonio Stevens

Salim Turner-Muhammad

FS

Dillon Thieneman

Joseph Jefferson

K

Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath

N/A

KO

Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath

N/A

H

Bennett Boehnlein

Keelan Crimmins

P

Keelan Crimmins

Bennett Boehnlein

LS

Nick Levy

Claude Strnad

KR

Reggie Love III

Devin Mockobee

KR

Elijah Jackson

Leland Smith

PR

Dillon Thieneman

Andrew Sowinski
