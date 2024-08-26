Purdue releases depth chart ahead of season-opener against Indiana State
Purdue football has released its first depth chart of the year prior to Saturday's season-opener against Indiana State. The Boilermakers will trot out 13 new starters this fall as they look to start the season on a high note in Ross-Ade Stadium this weekend.
Below is the official depth chart via the program:
|Position
|Starter
|Backup
|
QB
|
Hudson Card
|
Ryan Browne OR Marcos Davila
|
RB
|
Devin Mockobee OR Reggie Love
|
Jaheim Merriweather
|
WR
|
Jahmal Edrine
|
Jayden Dixon-Veal
|
WR
|
Jaron Tibbs
|
De'Nylon Morrissette or Andrew Sowinski
|
WR
|
Shamar Rigby
|
Leland Smith
|
TE
|
Max Klare
|
Drew Biber OR George Burhenn
|
LT
|
Corey Stewart
|
Joshua Sales Jr.
|
LG
|
Mahamane Moussa
|
Joey Tanona
|
C
|
Gus Hartwig
|
Jalen Grant
|
RG
|
DJ Wingfield
|
Jaden Ball OR Luke Griffin
|
RT
|
Marcus Mbow
|
Bakyne Coly
|
DL
|
Cole Brevard OR Mo Omonode
|
Jamarrion Harkless
|
DL
|
Jeffrey M'Ba
|
Demeco Kennedy
|
DL
|
Joe Anderson OR Damarjhe Lewis
|
Jamarius Dinkins
|
LB
|
Kydran Jenkins
|
Winston Berglund
|
LB
|
Yanni Karlaftis
|
Hudson Miller
|
RUSH
|
Will Heldt
|
Jireh Ojata
|
RUSH
|
Shitta Sillah
|
CJ Madden OR Trey Smith
|
CB
|
Markevious Brown
|
Botros Alisandro
|
CB
|
Tarrion Grant
|
Derrick Rogers Jr.
|
STAR
|
Kyndrich Breedlove
|
Koy Beasley
|
SS
|
Antonio Stevens
|
Salim Turner-Muhammad
|
FS
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Joseph Jefferson
|
K
|
Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath
|
N/A
|
KO
|
Ben Freehill OR Spencer Porath
|
N/A
|
H
|
Bennett Boehnlein
|
Keelan Crimmins
|
P
|
Keelan Crimmins
|
Bennett Boehnlein
|
LS
|
Nick Levy
|
Claude Strnad
|
KR
|
Reggie Love III
|
Devin Mockobee
|
KR
|
Elijah Jackson
|
Leland Smith
|
PR
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Andrew Sowinski