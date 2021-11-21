Purdue roars past Villanova to win Hall of Fame Tip-Off
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Thanks to a furious rally over the game's final five minutes or so, No. 6 Purdue's legitimized itself as an elite team, beating No. 5 Villanova 80-74 for the championship of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.
Zach Edey led Purdue with 21 points.
More to come...
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.