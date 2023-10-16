Throughout the recruiting process, four-star tight end Tayvion Galloway was in search of a program and coaches that were genuine with him. That's exactly what Ryan Walters, Seth Doege and Purdue did to land the talented tight end over the likes of Colorado, UCF, Louisville, Miami and others.

"That was something that I felt like was always a huge deal to me. Just the connection that I'm able to build from being blessed with the opportunity that I have. I feel like that's a big thing for me and that's definitely what kind of sold me on Purdue," Galloway told Boiler Upload.

"Ever since my first time talking to them, they just showed me a lot of genuine love," Galloway said. "They kind of stuck to that and then didn't really change change how they acted towards me or nothing. So that's something I really respected."

At the forefront of that pursuit from the Boilermakers was tight ends coach Seth Doege, who was one of the first coaches to go all in on the highly-touted prospect not long after he de-committed from LSU in June.

Since the summer, Galloway felt that he and Doege had formed a strong relationship as Purdue ramped up its recruiting for one of its top overall targets in the class of 2024. The newest Boilermaker commit knew he'd be able to put his trust into the man that will be his future position coach in West Lafayette.

"I feel like we've been able to get really close," Galloway said. "We're both big on our faith and everything. I feel like he was a guy I could easily just put my trust in and I know he's gonna have my back."

The trust that went a long way for Galloway with Purdue during the recruiting process is something he expects to go a long way on the gridiron when he gets to campus in early 2024.