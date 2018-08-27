More ($): Superlatives, predictions and more

The question was posed to Jeff Brohm at Big Ten media day in Chicago many weeks ago: "Did you win too much too quickly?" or something of the sort.

Counterintuitive as it may sound, the man had a point.

The Boilermakers' 7-6 season of 2018 by most standards would qualify as good, not great. At some places, a winning percentage of 54 percent would stand as mediocrity. At some other places, 7-6 costs people their jobs.

At Purdue, it was the Greatest 7-6 Season Ever.

Following years of football prior to Brohm's hiring that peaked at uninteresting and inconsistent and bottomed out at simply dreadful, the Boilermakers were reborn in 2017, one of college football's great success stories.

It wasn't the 7-6 record by itself that tells the story; it's the story of it.