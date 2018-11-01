PDF: Purdue-Marian stats

For Ryan Cline, the past three seasons have been about fitting in, about playing a complementary, sometimes minimal role, on some very good, very deep and very experienced Purdue teams.

Now, it's about standing out.

That much has readily apparent throughout this preseason, and in particular Thursday night, in No. 24 Purdue's 75-56 exhibition win over Marian University.

Cline went for 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from three, with five assists and no turnovers, in a game Purdue separated itself in early in the second half.

The green light, to put it one way, treated him well.

"It was pretty comfortable," said Cline, who played against a team led by his old high school coach at Carmel, Scott Heady. "It was nothing I didn't already have the mindset for. ... There were just a lot of other guys ahead of me.

"Now it's my turn to have the green light."

Early indications suggest it may never so much as turn yellow.

While this is a team that'll obviously be led by All-American Carsen Edwards, Cline, who scored 27 in a closed scrimmage vs. nationally ranked West Virginia last weekend, is looking the part of a strong No. 2, if such designations can apply to this practically brand-new Purdue team.

Important to keep in mind relative to Cline, too: It hasn't just been scoring.

Thursday night, he handled the ball in the halfcourt as much as anyone, running screen-and-roll with big man Matt Haarms often.

A player with a sparkling assist-to-turnover ratio for his career maintained on Thursday night in situations where he had to make plays.

"We need him to have that type of year, but also play to his strengths," Matt Painter said. "... He does a lot of things that lead to winning."

Haarms added 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, with five rebounds, in 15 minutes, while his backups at center, Evan Boudreaux and Trevion Williams, each added nine.

In the case of Haarms, the stark contrast between Purdue's post play now and Purdue's post play before could not have been more apparent.

Isaac Haas was one of the most effective offensive players Purdue's probably ever had, taking everything into account.

But he was also one of the most stationary.

Haarms, and Boudreaux, affected Thursday night's game with their activity levels as much as anything.

The 7-foot-3 sophomore scored off screen-and-roll dunks, off sprints through the lane to follow missed shots, and off a drive out of a face-up, all elements very different from last season.

"I can do it all, basically," Haarms said, referring to his ability to score in a variety of different areas at center.

Purdue finished with 21 assists and just seven turnovers, a few of the latter coming in the ragged final minute-plus.

"We were just more calm under pressure," Cline said.

It forced 21 turnovers and turned them into 26 points.

The Boilermakers led by just one with under two minutes left in the first half following an 8-0 Marian run, but closed the half with seven unanswered points and separated themselves on the scoreboard early in the second half.