Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-31 14:35:04 -0500') }} football Edit

Purdue spring practice: Day 12 analysis

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu
Stacy Clardie • GoldandBlack.com
@StacyClardie
GoldandBlack.com staff
Football beat writer. Have covered Purdue football and men's basketball since 2004, the last six seasons for Gold and Black.
Ooawv1zfursccrdec1fh
GoldandBlack.com

More from Day 12: Video: Jeff Brohm | What stood out ($)

Purdue had one of its most active and physical practices of the spring Saturday, thanks to a chunk of scrimmage periods inside Mollenkopf.

A breakdown of the third-down, red zone and two-minute periods of Saturday's scrimmage, plus two-deep and injury updates and much more, in our analysis.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}