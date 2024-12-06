Purdue tight end Max Klare to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

One of the biggest transfer portal entries of the cycle for Purdue, and one that was expected, has now taken place. Sophomore tight end Max Klare has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced today.

Klare was one of the top tight ends in the conference this season and the top pass catching option for the Boilermakers under Ryan Walters. The sophomore standout reeled in 51 catches for 685 yards and four touchdowns, all three marks leading Purdue this season. He was also in the top three of receptions and yards at the position in the conference, while being named Third Team All-Big Ten earlier this week.

Purdue has lost two starting pass catchers to the portal already this off-season, with Klare joining wide receiver Jaron Tibbs on the open market, in addition to reserves Drew Biber and Arhmad Branch.

The Boilermakers have seen 18 scholarship players to the portal, including now Klare, Dillon Thieneman, Will Heldt, Cole Brevard, Yanni Karlaftis, Ryan Browne, and others. Like many others, Klare has left the door open to a return to West Lafayette.

"With the current uncertainty surrounding the transition in Purdue's football program, I believe it is important to evaluate all my options as we await the announcement of the new coaching staff," Klare said in a statement.