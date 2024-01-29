Purdue unveils 2024 spring football roster
After an eventful off-season on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, Purdue football has unveiled its 2024 spring roster.
The Boilermakers welcome 28 new players to the program for the spring semester, with several others headed for West Lafayette this summer. That group includes 14 transfers, which made up the 13th ranked portal class in the country, according to Rivals.
Check out the full 2024 spring football roster for the Boilermakers.
|Number
|Player
|Position
|Class
|
0
|
Jayden Dixon-Veal
|
Wide Receiver
|
Senior
|
0
|
Jeffrey M'Ba
|
Defensive Line
|
Senior
|
1
|
Markevious Brown
|
Cornerback
|
Senior
|
1
|
Hudson Card
|
Quarterback
|
Redshirt Senior
|
2
|
Nyland Green
|
Cornerback
|
Redshirt Junior
|
2
|
Luke Jones
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
2
|
Salim Turner-Muhammad
|
Cornerback
|
Graduate
|
3
|
Jaheim Merriweather
|
Running Back
|
Freshman
|
4
|
Kam Brown
|
Wide Receiver
|
6th Year Senior
|
5
|
Kydran Jenkins
|
Outside Linebacker
|
5th Year Senior
|
5
|
Marcos Davila
|
Quarterback
|
Freshman
|
6
|
Smiley Bradford
|
Defensive Back
|
Freshman
|
6
|
Arhmad Branch
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
7
|
Jahmal Edrine
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Junior
|
8
|
CJ Madden
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
8
|
De'Nylon Morrissette
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
9
|
CJ Smith
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
9
|
Joe Strickland
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
10
|
Kyndrich Breedlove
|
Cornerback
|
Redshirt Junior
|
10
|
Jesse Watson
|
Wide Receiver
|
Freshman
|
11
|
Tra'Mar Harris
|
Wide Receiver
|
Freshman
|
11
|
Antonio Stevens
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Senior
|
12
|
DJ Allen
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Freshman
|
13
|
Derrick Rogers Jr.
|
Cornerback
|
Sophomore
|
13
|
Jaron Tibbs
|
Wide Receiver
|
Sophomore
|
14
|
Yanni Karlaftis
|
Linebacker
|
Redshirt Junior
|
14
|
Jake Wilson
|
Quarterback
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
15
|
Ryan Browne
|
Quarterback
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
15
|
Will Heldt
|
Outside Linebacker
|
Sophomore
|
17
|
Christian Gelove
|
Quarterback
|
Redshirt Senior
|
17
|
Shitta Sillah
|
Outside Linebacker
|
6th Year Senior
|
18
|
Demeco Kennedy
|
Defensive Line
|
Freshman
|
18
|
Bennett Meredith
|
Quarterback
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
19
|
Botros Alisandro
|
Cornerback
|
Junior
|
19
|
Tayvion Galloway
|
Tight End
|
Freshman
|
20
|
Winston Berglund
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
21
|
D'Mon Marable
|
Defensive Back
|
Freshman
|
22
|
Owen Davis
|
Linebacker
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
23
|
Ethon Cole
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
23
|
Reggie Love III
|
Running Back
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
24
|
Anthony Brown
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
25
|
Ian Ramage
|
Kicker
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
26
|
Andrew Sowinski
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Senior
|
27
|
Zeke Williams
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
28
|
Addai Lewellen
|
Running Back
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
29
|
Jaxon Mull
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
29
|
Christian Womack
|
Running Back
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
31
|
Dillon Thieneman
|
Defensive Back
|
Sophomore
|
32
|
Joseph Jefferson II
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
33
|
Elijah Jackson
|
Running Back
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
34
|
Damarjhe Lewis
|
Defensive Line
|
Redshirt Senior
|
34
|
Ben Van Noord
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Junior
|
37
|
Joey Sumlin
|
Linebacker
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
38
|
Luke Pettaway
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
39
|
Ben Freehill
|
Kicker
|
6th Year Senior
|
40
|
Hudson Miller
|
Linebacker
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
41
|
Ben Furtney
|
Tight End
|
Redshirt Senior
|
42
|
Clyde Washington
|
Linebacker
|
5th Year Senior
|
43
|
Landon Heard
|
Defensive Back
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
44
|
Daniel Hawthorne
|
Long Snapper
|
5th Year Senior
|
45
|
Devin Mockobee
|
Running Back
|
Redshirt Junior
|
48
|
Bennett Boehnlein
|
Punter
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
50
|
John Randle Jr.
|
Offensive Line
|
Freshman
|
52
|
Rod Green
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Junior
|
53
|
Gus Hartwig
|
Offensive Line
|
5th Year Senior
|
55
|
Jamarius Dinkins
|
Defensive Line
|
Redshirt Junior
|
55
|
DJ Wingfield
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Senior
|
57
|
Tom Ewing
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
58
|
Austin Johnson
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Senior
|
61
|
Aaron Roberts
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Junior
|
63
|
Marcus Mbow
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Junior
|
67
|
Drew Woodruff
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
68
|
Jimmy Liston
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
71
|
Corey Stewart
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Senior
|
72
|
Jaden Ball
|
Offensive Line
|
Freshman
|
73
|
Jaekwon Bouldin
|
Offensive Line
|
Junior
|
74
|
Luke Griffin
|
Offensive Line
|
5th Year Senior
|
74
|
Joshua Sales Jr.
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Junior
|
75
|
Jalen Grant
|
Offensive Line
|
5th Year Senior
|
76
|
Ethan Trent
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
77
|
Mahamane Moussa
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Junior
|
78
|
Bakyne Coly
|
Offensive Line
|
Junior
|
79
|
Joey Tanona
|
Offensive Line
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
80
|
Ryne Shackelford
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
81
|
George Burhenn
|
Tight End
|
Sophomore
|
82
|
Drew Biber
|
Tight End
|
Redshirt Junior
|
83
|
Andrew Adkison
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
84
|
Nolan Buckman
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
86
|
Max Klare
|
Tight End
|
Redshirt Sophomore
|
87
|
Maddix Bogunia-Bright
|
Wide Receiver
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
91
|
Cole Brevard
|
Defensive Line
|
Redshirt Senior
|
92
|
Mo Omonode
|
Defensive Line
|
Junior
|
95
|
Joe Anderson
|
Defensive Line
|
6th Year Senior
|
97
|
Jamarrion Harkless
|
Defensive Line
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
98
|
Drake Carlson
|
Defensive Line
|
Redshirt Freshman
|
99
|
Jireh Ojata
|
Defensive Line
|
5th Year Senior