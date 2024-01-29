After an eventful off-season on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, Purdue football has unveiled its 2024 spring roster.

The Boilermakers welcome 28 new players to the program for the spring semester, with several others headed for West Lafayette this summer. That group includes 14 transfers, which made up the 13th ranked portal class in the country, according to Rivals.

Check out the full 2024 spring football roster for the Boilermakers.