Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Purdue unveils 2024 spring football roster

Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) picks up a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) in the end zone during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette.
Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA; Purdue Boilermakers linebacker Kydran Jenkins (4) picks up a fumble by Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (33) in the end zone during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette. (© Barbara J. Perenic/The Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dub Jellison • BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
@DubJellison

After an eventful off-season on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal, Purdue football has unveiled its 2024 spring roster.

The Boilermakers welcome 28 new players to the program for the spring semester, with several others headed for West Lafayette this summer. That group includes 14 transfers, which made up the 13th ranked portal class in the country, according to Rivals.

Check out the full 2024 spring football roster for the Boilermakers.

Purdue football spring roster 2024
Number Player Position Class

0

Jayden Dixon-Veal

Wide Receiver

Senior

0

Jeffrey M'Ba

Defensive Line

Senior

1

Markevious Brown

Cornerback

Senior

1

Hudson Card

Quarterback

Redshirt Senior

2

Nyland Green

Cornerback

Redshirt Junior

2

Luke Jones

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Freshman

2

Salim Turner-Muhammad

Cornerback

Graduate

3

Jaheim Merriweather

Running Back

Freshman

4

Kam Brown

Wide Receiver

6th Year Senior

5

Kydran Jenkins

Outside Linebacker

5th Year Senior

5

Marcos Davila

Quarterback

Freshman

6

Smiley Bradford

Defensive Back

Freshman

6

Arhmad Branch

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Freshman

7

Jahmal Edrine

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Junior

8

CJ Madden

Outside Linebacker

Redshirt Sophomore

8

De'Nylon Morrissette

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Sophomore

9

CJ Smith

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Sophomore

9

Joe Strickland

Outside Linebacker

Redshirt Sophomore

10

Kyndrich Breedlove

Cornerback

Redshirt Junior

10

Jesse Watson

Wide Receiver

Freshman

11

Tra'Mar Harris

Wide Receiver

Freshman

11

Antonio Stevens

Defensive Back

Redshirt Senior

12

DJ Allen

Outside Linebacker

Freshman

13

Derrick Rogers Jr.

Cornerback

Sophomore

13

Jaron Tibbs

Wide Receiver

Sophomore

14

Yanni Karlaftis

Linebacker

Redshirt Junior

14

Jake Wilson

Quarterback

Redshirt Freshman

15

Ryan Browne

Quarterback

Redshirt Freshman

15

Will Heldt

Outside Linebacker

Sophomore

17

Christian Gelove

Quarterback

Redshirt Senior

17

Shitta Sillah

Outside Linebacker

6th Year Senior

18

Demeco Kennedy

Defensive Line

Freshman

18

Bennett Meredith

Quarterback

Redshirt Sophomore

19

Botros Alisandro

Cornerback

Junior

19

Tayvion Galloway

Tight End

Freshman

20

Winston Berglund

Defensive Back

Redshirt Freshman

21

D'Mon Marable

Defensive Back

Freshman

22

Owen Davis

Linebacker

Redshirt Freshman

23

Ethon Cole

Defensive Back

Redshirt Freshman

23

Reggie Love III

Running Back

Redshirt Freshman

24

Anthony Brown

Defensive Back

Redshirt Sophomore

25

Ian Ramage

Kicker

Redshirt Sophomore

26

Andrew Sowinski

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Senior

27

Zeke Williams

Defensive Back

Redshirt Sophomore

28

Addai Lewellen

Running Back

Redshirt Sophomore

29

Jaxon Mull

Defensive Back

Redshirt Sophomore

29

Christian Womack

Running Back

Redshirt Freshman

31

Dillon Thieneman

Defensive Back

Sophomore

32

Joseph Jefferson II

Defensive Back

Redshirt Sophomore

33

Elijah Jackson

Running Back

Redshirt Freshman

34

Damarjhe Lewis

Defensive Line

Redshirt Senior

34

Ben Van Noord

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Junior

37

Joey Sumlin

Linebacker

Redshirt Freshman

38

Luke Pettaway

Defensive Back

Redshirt Freshman

39

Ben Freehill

Kicker

6th Year Senior

40

Hudson Miller

Linebacker

Redshirt Sophomore

41

Ben Furtney

Tight End

Redshirt Senior

42

Clyde Washington

Linebacker

5th Year Senior

43

Landon Heard

Defensive Back

Redshirt Freshman

44

Daniel Hawthorne

Long Snapper

5th Year Senior

45

Devin Mockobee

Running Back

Redshirt Junior

48

Bennett Boehnlein

Punter

Redshirt Sophomore

50

John Randle Jr.

Offensive Line

Freshman

52

Rod Green

Offensive Line

Redshirt Junior

53

Gus Hartwig

Offensive Line

5th Year Senior

55

Jamarius Dinkins

Defensive Line

Redshirt Junior

55

DJ Wingfield

Offensive Line

Redshirt Senior

57

Tom Ewing

Offensive Line

Redshirt Freshman

58

Austin Johnson

Offensive Line

Redshirt Senior

61

Aaron Roberts

Offensive Line

Redshirt Junior

63

Marcus Mbow

Offensive Line

Redshirt Junior

67

Drew Woodruff

Offensive Line

Redshirt Sophomore

68

Jimmy Liston

Offensive Line

Redshirt Freshman

71

Corey Stewart

Offensive Line

Redshirt Senior

72

Jaden Ball

Offensive Line

Freshman

73

Jaekwon Bouldin

Offensive Line

Junior

74

Luke Griffin

Offensive Line

5th Year Senior

74

Joshua Sales Jr.

Offensive Line

Redshirt Junior

75

Jalen Grant

Offensive Line

5th Year Senior

76

Ethan Trent

Offensive Line

Redshirt Freshman

77

Mahamane Moussa

Offensive Line

Redshirt Junior

78

Bakyne Coly

Offensive Line

Junior

79

Joey Tanona

Offensive Line

Redshirt Sophomore

80

Ryne Shackelford

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Freshman

81

George Burhenn

Tight End

Sophomore

82

Drew Biber

Tight End

Redshirt Junior

83

Andrew Adkison

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Freshman

84

Nolan Buckman

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Freshman

86

Max Klare

Tight End

Redshirt Sophomore

87

Maddix Bogunia-Bright

Wide Receiver

Redshirt Freshman

91

Cole Brevard

Defensive Line

Redshirt Senior

92

Mo Omonode

Defensive Line

Junior

95

Joe Anderson

Defensive Line

6th Year Senior

97

Jamarrion Harkless

Defensive Line

Redshirt Freshman

98

Drake Carlson

Defensive Line

Redshirt Freshman

99

Jireh Ojata

Defensive Line

5th Year Senior
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement