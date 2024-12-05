Purdue volleyball beats Broncos in the clutch in first round

Eva Hudson swings her arm after blocking Western Michigan to send Purdue to set point in the opening set. Hudson finished with 21 kills. (Photo by Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

When the game called, Eva Hudson picked up.

Hudson made obvious who the All-American on the court was in Thursday night’s first round of the NCAA Tournament, racking up a game-high 23.5 points. But without about 6 of them, her performance wouldn’t have shown nearly as bright.

Hudson scored two points, in the form of kills, in the first set to retake the lead for her Boilers. In the second, she made the last two kills of the set. And in the final game of perhaps Purdue’s most nerve-wracking 3-0 sweep of the season, Hudson had her part in two blocks to put her emphatic stamp on the Boilers’ season survival.

“I don’t know,” the junior said after. “I love pressure … It's a really scary thing when you're down by five or whatever in the second set and your season’s on the line.”



Advertisement

No. 4-seed Purdue (25-6) had witnessed nightmare fuel before taking the court: perennial power and No. 5-seed BYU was swept by unseeded Loyola-Chicago in the matinée match in Holloway Gymnasium. The Ramblers will play Purdue next round.

“I did not see that coming,” Purdue coach Dave Shondell said. “But I just thought Loyola was unbelievable. It was great that our players were there to watch that, because they know what we're getting into now.”

Loyola-Chicago, “scrappy” by Purdue hitter Chloe Chicoine’s estimate, were in many ways an example to West Michigan for the kind of night it takes to knock off a team like Purdue. The Broncos, with multiple 5-year players, had confidence to start with.

“I think a lot of people have counted us out throughout our five years,” said fifth-year libero Andelyn Simkins. “We knew we were going to be confident no matter what coming into the tournament.”