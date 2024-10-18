Purdue Weekend Sports Primer: October 18-20

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK)

There is a lot going on this weekend on campus, and it got underway last night. Here is a quick recap of the Thursday events: Women's Soccer: Purdue 2, Rutgers 0 In what was the final home game of the year at Folk Field, Purdue soccer got its first home Big Ten victory in nearly three years by blanking the Scarlet Knights. Kayla Budish got the Boilers on the board in the first 25 minutes with this goal.

Just a few moments later it was 2-0, as Sydney Boudreau tapped one in to double the lead.

Claire Wyville made 10 saves in net to preserve the win. Purdue is now 7-7-2 overall on the season and 3-5-1 in the Big Ten with two matches remaining at the Michigan schools. This year the top 10 teams in the standings qualify for the Big Ten Tournament, and Purdue is currently two points behind Wisconsin for the 10th and final spot. Michigan State is fourth in the league, while Michigan is in last place. The Boilermakers likely need at least a win and a draw to make the postseason. Purdue is at Michigan State Sunday afternoon.

Volleyball Purdue 3, UCLA 2 Purdue moved to 5-2 in conference play by surviving a tough home match against UCLA on Thursday night in advance of Saturday's sold out match against Indiana in Mackey Arena. The Bruins took set 1 25-23 and Purdue had to fight off multiple set points to win set 2 27-25 and avoid being down 2-0 early. Purdue took set 3 25-20 before dropping the fourth set 25-19. The fifth and deciding set went in Purdue's favor 15-11. The win not only included the highest hitting % in Big Ten play this season (.325%), but six individual season and/or career-highs along the way. Eva Hudson continued her dominance with 24 kills while Raven Colvin had 17 and Chloe Chicoine had 15. Other Sports: Cross Country - Pre-Nationals - at Wisconsin 11am Friday Baseball - Black & Gold Fall Series - Game 2 Friday 3:30pm, Game 3 Saturday 1pm Men's Golf - Fallen Oak Invitational - at Mississippi State Saturday-Monday Women's Golf - White Sands Bahamas Invitational - Friday-Sunday Softball - Bryant & Stratton - 2pm Saturday



