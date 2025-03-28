Purdue women's basketball hosting transfer guard for visit this weekend

Purdue women's basketball saw five players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal in the last week, but Katie Gearlds and company are now on the hunt for reinforcements. Per a source, the Boilermakers are hosting Northern Arizona combo guard Taylor Feldman for a visit this weekend.

Feldman was a unanimous All-Big Sky First Team selection for the Lumberjacks this season, averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. The 5-foot-8 guard also shot 40% from the field and 36% from three-point range. Across three collegiate seasons, Feldman is a career 33% three-point shooter, improving each year. She took a team-high 164 triples this season, which would have paced the Boilermakers as well.

In two games against Power 5 competition (both against Arizona), Feldman averaged 19.0 points, five assists, 1.5 rebounds and two steals. Those outings helped guide Northern Arizona to a pair of wins over the Wildcats, including in the WBIT.

Purdue is looking to add another shooter to the mix after the return of Madison Layden earlier this week, who shot 39% from three in her senior season before not playing in 2024-25.

The Boilermakers saw guards Sophie Swanson, Amiyah Reynolds and Jordyn Poole enter the portal in the last two weeks and have circled a potential replacement. Feldman has played in 101 career games, including 43 starts, and could provide Katie Gearlds with a trusted ball handler, as well as a veteran guard.

Feldman will be in West Lafayette today through Sunday and is the first transfer portal target to visit the Boilermakers this off-season.